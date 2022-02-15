Unexpected ways kindness improves kids’ health

Your mental health is really important, especially now with everything going on with COVID. Back in 2020 when the quarantine first started, people really struggled with how to deal with everything because it was different and no one knew what to do or what was really going on. Everything was so unknown to everyone, which caused stress, depression, anxiety and many other disorders. In an article written by the Mayo Clinic Staff, they stated, “The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought many changes to how you live your life, and with it, at times, uncertainty, altered daily routines, financial pressures and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last, whether your job will be affected and what the future will bring. Information overload, rumors and misinformation can make your life feel out of control and make it unclear what to do. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. Mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, can worsen.” People are still suffering from the effects of the 2020 quarantine. A lot of people already struggled with their mental health before the pandemic but the pandmeic only made it worse. There are different ways for people to improve and work on their mental health. Everyone has a different way of coping and dealing with things. Three ways that can help are to keep active, eat well, and do things that you like.

