Unexpected ways kindness improves kids’ health

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Mental health in children has been a forefront discussion since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an October 2021 announcement by a coalition of pediatric health experts even declaring children’s mental health to be in a state of national emergency. Because of this, parents are constantly looking for...

Knowridge Science Report

9 things social anxiety makes you do

Social anxiety disorder, also known as social phobia, is defined as an intense, persistent fear of being watched and judged by others. This fear can affect work, school, and other daily activities. Do you ever feel like all eyes are on you, just waiting for you to slip up or...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Signs of a Narcissistic Parent and How to Cope

If you have a narcissistic mother or father, you may be wondering how being raised by narcissists can hurt a child. Maybe the effects have already shown up in obvious ways, such as low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, complex PTSD, and feelings of unworthiness or not being capable as an independent adult.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Gaslighting Resulting In Emotional Trauma

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
powerofpositivity.com

Psychology Explains 6 Problems Caused by Childhood Emotional Neglect

Emotional neglect in childhood is incredibly harmful, and the effects last well into adulthood. As an adult, you might experience negativity for seemingly no reason. However, many adults feel this way because of childhood neglect. As children develop emotionally, they need kindness, love, and nurturing. When they receive anything other...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Research Suggests a Surprising Way to Reduce Social Anxiety

Social anxiety is a common reaction to the current pandemic environment, as interpersonal skills become rusty and people fear crowded spaces. One meta-analysis of 13 studies of over 16,000 participants reveals that physical activity can reduce social anxiety. Other solutions such as planning and pacing can also dramatically reduce discomfort...
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Cadrene Heslop

A Behavior That Reshapes Your Brain

Human connection is essential. According to research, connecting with others decreases health risks. Enhances physical well-being and extends life spans. Socializing can also boost your immunity by 50%.
psychologytoday.com

Mindful Relationships May Be Key to Mental Health

Good relationships may be the most important contributor for our happiness. A significant amount of research links better relationships to better health and happiness, especially in marriages. Mindful partnering appears to be a significant predictor of better mental health. Ever wonder what might underlie and predict the differences between those...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
powerofpositivity.com

15 Affirmations to Make a Positive Mindset Shift

Affirmations for a positive mindset shift can make all the difference when negativity seems to overwhelm you. The positive statements can help you push away negative thoughts and find joy in life again. As you use affirmations for a mindset shift, you’ll find that you start experiencing more positive thinking throughout each day.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thechalkboardmag.com

Becoming Your Best Self: 7 Powerful Self-Love Habits to Nourish Your Well-Being

Jenna Banks is a podcast host, self-love advocate and the author of I Love Me More: How to Find Happiness and Success Through Self-Love. In a season that’s all about relationships, we asked Jenna to nudge us further along the path of self-acceptance — the foundation to any successful relationship and a key to happiness itself. Here are self-love habits designed to fuel you on your way…
HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

Why Manners Matter: Top Tips for Raising Kind Kids

The benefits of teaching kids to be considerate early on go well beyond good manners, with research suggesting that raising young children to be kind is crucial for their development. Having a child that knows when to say please and thank you is just one aspect of why parents should...
KIDS
AHA News

Does kindness equal happiness and health?

Could kindness be a magic elixir that makes us happier – and healthier?. Research suggests acts of kindness like donating money, volunteering and mentoring can boost the giver's emotional health, but science also is studying how altruism improves physical health. Acts of kindness can take many forms, especially amid...
SCIENCE
bctv.org

When Health Literacy Improves, So Does Health

Doing your healthcare homework to make good health and wellness choices is at the heart of health literacy. Research consistently shows the greater your health literacy, the healthier you can be. In a public report for the National Institutes of Health, former U.S. Surgeon General Regina M. Benjamin summarized why...
EDUCATION
theacorn.com

Home improvements benefit health, wellness

When thinking about good health, eating well, exercising regularly and getting adequate sleep likely come to mind. What people may not realize is the dramatic influence living spaces have on ones overall well-being, both mentally and physically. This means for good health, take a closer look at the home. With...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hhsherald.com

How to Improve Your Mental Health

Your mental health is really important, especially now with everything going on with COVID. Back in 2020 when the quarantine first started, people really struggled with how to deal with everything because it was different and no one knew what to do or what was really going on. Everything was so unknown to everyone, which caused stress, depression, anxiety and many other disorders. In an article written by the Mayo Clinic Staff, they stated, “The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought many changes to how you live your life, and with it, at times, uncertainty, altered daily routines, financial pressures and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last, whether your job will be affected and what the future will bring. Information overload, rumors and misinformation can make your life feel out of control and make it unclear what to do. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. Mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, can worsen.” People are still suffering from the effects of the 2020 quarantine. A lot of people already struggled with their mental health before the pandemic but the pandmeic only made it worse. There are different ways for people to improve and work on their mental health. Everyone has a different way of coping and dealing with things. Three ways that can help are to keep active, eat well, and do things that you like.
MENTAL HEALTH
thesandb.com

Students find mental health resources in unexpected places

Grinnell College, like any other college, is not stress-free. Juggling schoolwork can be difficult and adding clubs, work and sports can exacerbate the pressure. The College offers resources for students struggling with mental health such as Student Health and Wellness (SHAW) counselors and has recently started school-wide mental health days called “Working Differently Days.”
GRINNELL, IA

