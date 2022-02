Our theme of Electric Vehicle Supplier Stocks has had a relatively mixed 2022, declining by about 10% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which has declined by about 7% over the same period. While the theme outperformed in 2021, rising 34% through the year, it is currently being weighed down as investors pivot out of richly valued names and futuristic stocks as the Federal Reserve preps for multiple interest rates hikes this year. For perspective, the theme trades at an average P/S multiple of 3.6x. However, the theme has outperformed major U.S.-listed EV players such as Tesla stock, which is down 27% year-to-date, Nio stock which is down 29%, and Rivian stock which is down about 38% thus far in 2022.

