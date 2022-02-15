ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Righteous Gemstones’ Stars Edi Patterson and Tim Baltz on Judy and BJ’s ‘Cosmic’ Love and ‘Succession’ Comparisons

Cover picture for the article“The Righteous Gemstones” is jam-packed with comedy, action, music and religion. But the beating heart of the HBO megachurch series is the charmingly bizarre romance between middle child Judy (Edi Patterson) and her sheepish husband BJ (Tim Baltz). Created by Danny McBride, the show — whose seventh episode...

WJLA

Hometown comedian Tony Cavalero on starring in "The Righteous Gemstones" and "The Conners"

7NewsDC — After a long wait, HBO's hit comedy "The Righteous Gemstones" is back for a second season and the laughs are louder than ever -- so much so that the show has already been renewed for season three! One of the show's breakout characters is Keefe Chambers played by the hilarious Tony Cavalero, who joined us to discuss the new season and his recent work on "The Conners."
HBO Watch

Get an Amen! THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES Get a Third Season

Right now you may be enjoying the mid-point of Season Two of THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES but the Danny McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and the rest of their production team, are looking ahead to the next Gemstone sojourn. Official word has dropped that the show has received holy blessing from the powers above to continue their mission for a third season.
Collider

'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2: Eric André & Tony Cavalero on Emulating Preachers and the Kelvin/Keefe Dynamic

Created, written, and executive produced by Danny McBride, the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones continues to follow the televangelist Gemstone family and their internal struggle over which of them will get to take over the megachurch from family patriarch Eli (John Goodman). Always under threat by outsiders who wish to destroy their empire, a mysterious figure from Eli’s past (Eric Roberts) with clearly questionable motives shows up, making the Gemstones wonder whether he’s friend or foe.
thecinemaholic.com

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 2 episode 6, titled ‘Never Avenge Yourselves, But Leave It to the Wrath,’ the narrative returns to the present day and picks up right where episode 4 ended. As the four motorcycle-riding shooters empty their magazines on the tour bus, the very irritated Jesse (Danny McBride) and Amber Gemstone (Cassidy Freeman) come out — guns blazing — as soon as the shootings stop.
Charleston City Paper

LIST: Charleston locations in season two of The Righteous Gemstones

Spoiler alert: If you’re not currently caught up with season two of The Righteous Gemstones, you’re about to read some spoilers. New episodes from the second season of the HBO series are being introduced 10 p.m. on Sundays in February with the climax set for Feb. 27. Charleston...
No Film School

'The Righteous Gemstones' Is Very Smart about Dense Characters

Perhaps one of the most underrated shows on TV right now understands fools completely. One of the hardest things to write is an ignorant character. Humans are complex, and we have to understand character choices and motivations. And, sneakily, we want to see a small part of ourselves in them. But no one wants to think they're an ignorant person.
Distractify

'The Righteous Gemstones' Might Have Just Killed off [SPOILER], and We're Not OK

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Following yet another flashback episode, Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones brings viewers back to its intense present-day storyline. We're thrown right back into the mass hysteria at the gas station, where Jesse (Danny McBride) and his wife manage to survive the assassination attempt, all thanks to Amber's (Cassidy Freeman) heroic actions.
Primetimer

Walton Goggins is stealing the show on The Righteous Gemstones

Goggins is a "a natural fit for the southern-spun comedy stylings of Danny McBride," says Brianna Zigler, adding: "With his outlandish name and unique look, Walton Goggins became initially most recognizable from his principal roles in the popular crime series Justified and The Shield, as career criminal Boyd Crowder and corrupt cop Shane Vendrell, respectively. He’s one of our best working character actors, embraced by an ardent base of Goggins Heads like myself due to his penchant for popping up in supporting and bit parts and running away with them. But Goggins has cultivated something of a mean streak in his on-screen performances across film and television."
Primetimer

John Goodman's handsomeness is on display in The Righteous Gemstones that couldn't be celebrated when he starred on Roseanne

"Thanks to the magic of technology, every one of Eli’s scenes features a de-aged version of Goodman," says Kayla Cobb "It’s some truly great CGI work. Young Eli doesn’t look overly smooth or off like Henry Cavill’s upper lip in Justice League. But more than anything else, this choice highlights that when John Goodman was younger, we couldn’t appreciate him for being a smokeshow, because we couldn’t look past Roseanne. He was good, solid Dan, the sarcastic patriarch of the Conner household. He was a better written version of a certain kind of good dad, an archetype that’s lovely to watch but is rarely judged for its sex appeal. It wasn’t until Goodman’s later years that his public image changed. In the 2000s and 2010s, Goodman started to star in movies like Argo, The Artist, The Monuments Men, and Trumbo, films defined by complex, brooding, and eccentric men, aka exactly the side of side characters that would one day make Twitter swoon. By the time Goodman entered the world of potentially crush-worthy characters, it was too late. He was already older than the typical Hollywood leading man and defined by decades of people seeing sexless Dan Conner first."
Footwear News

Kesha Brings Brings Grunge Glamour to the Red Carpet in Plunging Leather Top, Mini Skirt & Bow Heels for ‘Studio 666’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kesha was one of the many stars to appear on the red carpet at the “Studio 666” premiere last night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The film follows members of the Foo Fighters as they move into a mansion to record their 10th studio album. Once in the house, singer Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band. The horror movie officially...
CharlotteObserver.com

Katie Thurston Responds to Comparisons to Love Is Blind’s Shaina and Kyle

Just asking a question. Katie Thurston has been watching season 2 of Love Is Blind, but she’s not totally convinced that one of the couple’s engagements was a good idea. “I’m confused,” the Bachelorette alum, 31, tweeted on Tuesday, February 15. “Am I supposed to be excited about the engagement of Shaina and Kyle… #loveisblind2.”
Stereogum

Praise Be To He: A New Righteous Gemstones Song Is Out Now

One of the best parts of Danny McBride’s god-tier mega-church satire The Righteous Gemstones is the music. The HBO show’s larger-than-life but true-in-essence parody of uber-rich televangelist life sometimes incorporates bits from the music career of Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, the Gemstone family’s late, great matriarch, portrayed in flashbacks by country star Jennifer Nettles. Season one gave us the instant classic “Misbehavin’,” a duet between Aimee-Leigh and her brother Baby Billy, a trashy huckster played with gusto by Walton Goggins. Within the universe of the show, the siblings used to tour around performing that song and others as child stars before Aimee-Leigh married into the Gemstone family. Here they are reuniting to sing and tap their way through it at church:
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Where You Recognize Kelly Peterson From

The CBS police show Blue Bloods will have many guest stars throughout its run. One character named Kelly Peterson was played by an actress. Do you know where you might have seen this actress before her turn as Peterson? We’ll tell you that actress Bebe Neuwirth played this character on the show. Let’s get some details about her past work with a little boost from Looper.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘And Just Like That’ Has Forever Ruined the Legacy of Miranda Hobbs

Friends, New Yorkers, countrymen, lend me your reading time. I come to bury Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), not to praise her. I actually mean that. Now that the dust has settled on And Just Like That…‘s first (and final?) season on HBO Max, it’s clear that Big (Chris Noth) wasn’t the only major character murdered by the writers. In Miranda’s case, though, it was character assassination. And Just Like That… transformed Miranda into literally the worst.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

That '70s Show Stars Tease Start of '90s Show Production: 'Red and Kitty, Teenagers, Grunge Rock... Let's Go!'

Red and Kitty are back in Point Place. Just days after Netflix unveiled the cast of That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show, original series stars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red) are on set and sharing photos. “And we have started,” Rupp wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her pilot script and name plate, presumably from the inaugural table read. She posted the same photo on Twitter along with a different caption, writing: “Back again. The same but different. So fun.” Smith also shared a pic of his script on social media, his revealing the title of Episode...
