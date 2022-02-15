ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Makes Champions League Winner Prediction

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beekh_0eF4Na3e00

As Manchester City gear up to enter the Champions League knockout stage once more, memories of last season's final heartbreak will be fresh in their minds.

After impressively swatting aside Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, the Blues travelled to Porto to take on Chelsea in their first-ever Champions League final.

Despite going into the game in terrific form, Pep Guardiola's side seemed nervous by the occasion and Kai Havertz's lone goal was enough to earn Thomas Tuchel's men the trophy.

After the game, there were some upsetting scenes for Manchester City fans, but maybe non more so than seeing the departing club legend Sergio Agüero in tears - with Phil Foden pictured consoling the Argentine international.

The club's all-time leading goalscorer recently retired football due to a heart condition and today took to his Twitter page to answer some fan questions.

His first response was to a question asking about his thoughts on this season's Champions League - and who he believes the eventual winners would be.

"Hopefully Manchester City," he responded.

Pep Guardiola's side have travelled to Portugal today to take on Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16 first leg, hoping to bring a commanding lead back to the Etihad Stadium in three weeks' time.

The Blues topped a tough Group A consisting of Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge to get to this stage - with the stand-out result being a 2-1 home victory against a star-studded PSG squad.

