Singapore Airlines Inks $2.8B Order For 22 GE9X Engines, Services

British Airways will relaunch its daytime flight from Newark Liberty International to London Heathrow, bringing its total number of services from the New Jersey airport to three per day.The added flight, which departs at 7.55am from Newark, will resume from 6 June, to support the increase in business travel between London and New York.The Boeing 777-200 departure will add a useful daytime option for those who want to spend an extra night in the Big Apple before setting off for the UK.BA is also bringing back its daytime flight from New York’s JFK airport from 2 March, which will take...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 HOUR AGO