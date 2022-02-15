ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers: Kenta Maeda Laments MLB Using Universal DH

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago
Kenta Maeda

The one thing MLB and the MLBPA can agree on is implementing the universal DH for 2022 and beyond. It won’t be official until the new CBA is completed, which, could be a while, but the news certainly made waves.

One Dodgers pitcher bragged about his now unbreakable career OBP record. Baseball history junkies noted that pitcher Julio Úrias will be end up being the last LA pitcher to record a base hit. One former Dodgers pitcher lamented the rule change.

Longtime Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda posted his first ever career hit with the Dodgers. It just so happens, that hit was a long ball.

Maeda signed with the Twins in February of 2020. He was the runner up for the AL Cy Young in the COVID-shortened season (6-1, 2.70 ERA, 0.75 WHIP). He's currently recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Maeda owns a .156 lifetime average in 179 MLB at-bats.

