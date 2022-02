NFTs, which first gained traction last year, appear to be a rapidly evolving industry as businesses rush to deliver their own line of NFTs. The value of NFTs has quickly been realized by the mainstream and will form a fundamental aspect of the upcoming metaverse, which is predicted to become a multi-trillion-dollar industry and transform society the way social media did. The crypto community are spoilt for choice as there’s so many NFTs to pick from, however investors are flocking to Decentraland (MANA), Sandbox (SAND) and HUH Token (HUH) due to the worth their NFTs are expected to have.

