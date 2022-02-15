ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 miles of carpool lanes on I-5 open for North County drivers

By Jermaine Ong
 1 day ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new stretch of carpool lanes in San Diego’s North County could make commuting a bit easier for drivers.

On Tuesday, nine miles of new HOV lanes opened on northbound Interstate 5 between Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

Officials said the new lanes aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the highway, provide more travel options, reduce vehicle miles traveled, and alleviate congestion.

The carpool lanes are part of a larger, 40-year “Build NCC” project involving Caltrans and SANDAG.

#Commuting#Carpool#I 5#Greenhouse Gas#Build Ncc#Caltrans#Sandag
