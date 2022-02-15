Doggone it: Mystery animal that escaped wildlife rescue identified

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A mysterious wild animal rescued in Pennsylvania has been identified as a coyote.

We first told you about the unidentified animal in January, when a western Pennsylvania woman saw paw prints outside her home and brought it to an animal rescue because she was concerned it was cold.

One week later, the animal escaped from the facility where it was held. The rescue group said their employees found a destroyed, empty cage and trashed hospital area, as well as evidence the animal forced open a window to make its escape, as we previously reported.

While the animal was in the custody of wildlife workers, they ran genetic tests to determine what the animal was. The tests have come back conclusively identifying it as a coyote, WPXI reported.

There have been no sightings of the coyote since it escaped, and wildlife experts recommend anyone who sees it to leave it alone, WPXI reported.

