ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

2022 Winter Olympics Day 11 Top Moments: Watch US speedskaters make the medal podium

By NBC Olympics
WESH
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican-born teen snowboarding star Eileen Gu racked up another medal for China, Team USA’s men’s curling team advanced to the semifinals and American speedskaters battled it out for the bronze medal in the team pursuit on Day...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Winter Olympics#Bronze Medal#Freestyle Skiing#Curling#American#Team Usa
Axios

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Ice hockey-Celebration and criticism again part of women's final

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - As Canada and the United States battled it out in another high-quality Olympic women's ice hockey final on Thursday at the Beijing Games, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was busy defending the sport. The IIHF held up the gold medal thriller...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: British bobsleigh crashes in Beijing

Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh team crashed on their third run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The sled, being driven by Brad Hall with Nick Gleeson as brakeman, turned over after corner 13 at the Yanqing Sliding Centre. They walked away unhurt and returned for the fourth heat where...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Dave Ryding says it's do or die for medal in Beijing

Skier Dave Ryding - Britain's first ever alpine World Cup winner - says it is "do or die" for a Winter Olympic medal in Beijing. The 35-year-old has adopted a more aggressive mindset this season and it paid dividends in Kitzbuhel, Austria, where he won the slalom in January. He...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Olympics Live: US wins gold, silver in ski slopestyle

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction. Hall’s opening run earned...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy