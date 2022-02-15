Who’s paying cash for houses?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Think it’s only rich people making those cash offers on houses? Think again. It could be someone just like you.

We’ve all heard the stories. A house goes on the market, sells in one day, and it was a cash offer. The 2020-2021 housing market was full of twists and turns that left many would-be buyers shaking their heads and wondering who has hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting around ready to write a check. But there are some common cash buyers.

Dennis Gonatas, president of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors, said one group of cash buyers is people who are downsizing. Gonatas gave the example of a buyer who sold a house in New Jersey for $600,000 and bought a house with cash in the Mahoning Valley for $250,000.

This happens locally, too, with retirees or empty nesters who are selling their larger homes and settling in a smaller option at a lower cost.

He said the image of someone coming in with a shoebox full of money is not how it works. Even cash buyers have to channel their money through a bank and there are regulatory steps that have to be taken with cash offers.

Realtors say “cash is king” only because there is no need for an appraisal and closing takes less time. But buyers who forgo an inspection or don’t vet the property for its worth could lose out down the road.

In the hierarchy of offers, Gonatas said it goes like this:

Cash Conventional loan FHA VA USDA Cash offer through a third party

FHA, VA and USDA can be lumped together as having equal stature, but a new program to hit the Valley this past year has been third-party cash loan companies.

These are entities that make a cash offer on behalf of a buyer and then the buyer pays back the company that came in with the cash. Gonatas said this type of offer has increased in the Valley in the past year.

While it may sound as good as cash, there are stipulations. These companies typically offer their services to those whose credit could not get them into a conventional mortgage. The way it works is the company will put up the cash for the house, buy it and then “sell” it back to the buyer for an agreed-upon price. Unlike a conventional loan where the buyer owns the house, in this case, the third party owns the house until the buyer pays them back and the deed is transferred.

These offers also come with an appraisal and usually an inspection. The interest rate is typically higher for the buyer, and the seller has to vacate the property as soon as it closes. That’s not desirable, Gonatas said, because, in this market, sellers hope to have at least 14 to 20 days to leave their sold home.

All but true cash offers must come with an appraisal. Nationally last year, 20% of deals were squashed because the home did not appraise for what the buyer was willing to pay, but some buyers were so desperate they agreed to pay the difference in cash between what the bank said the property was worth and what they were willing to pay for it. That’s called an appraisal gap.

Locally, Gonatas said this doesn’t happen very often, but it has happened. He said most houses locally appraise for the selling price, and if there is a discrepancy, it’s only by a few thousand dollars. He doesn’t recommend covering the appraisal gap, but some buyers are willing to do it.

There are also investment firms that make cash offers on homes. These are typically buyers who flip the house and put it back on the market within a year.

Gonatas said you can be a competitive buyer and get the home you want if you put your best foot forward. He said in this market, buyers have to come to the table with their best offer first and that means coming in at the listing price or slightly above.

Homes that are overpriced usually sit on the market longer until a price adjustment is made. The banks are not going to loan money on a home that is not worth it, and sellers need to be mindful that getting a fair deal on their house is much different than trying to cash in.

While CoreLogic reveals that nationally 20% of home appraisals came in lower than the sale price on transactions that occurred in 2021, that figure is larger than pre-pandemic numbers when appraisal gaps, on average, happen in 7%-11% of offers.

