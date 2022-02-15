ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

SportsGrid
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOS (33-25) | PHI (34-22) Date: 02/15/2022. Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds. Moneyline (Open): Boston Celtics (-116) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-102) Moneyline (Current): Boston Celtics (-130) vs Philadelphia 76ers (+110) Spread (Open): Boston Celtics (-1) vs Philadelphia 76ers (+1) Spread (Current): Boston Celtics (-2)...

www.sportsgrid.com

phillysportsnetwork.com

Celtics Crush Sixers as James Harden Watches On

There was excitement in the air in the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers faced off against the Boston Celtics with a special bearded new Sixer in attendance. James Harden sat on the first seat of the bench, supporting his new teammates and sporting some vibrant clothing in this rivalry matchup. The Sixers learned into this anticipation and even had Harden ring the bell prior to the game.
NBA
NBC Sports

With Harden out, here's what Sixers will look like vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers could be dangerous with James Harden in the lineup, but the Boston Celtics won't find out Tuesday. Harden, whom the Sixers acquired from the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday in a blockbuster trade, has been ruled out through the All-Star break as he rehabs his left hamstring, the team announced Monday.
NBA
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Catch a Huge Break Ahead of Game vs. Sixers

On the eve of the Celtics' matchup against the Sixers in the City of Brotherly Love, Boston's caught a significant break as Philadelphia's announced James Harden, who's working his way back from a hamstring injury, will not make his Sixers debut until after the All-Star break. Philadelphia acquired Harden and...
NBA
CelticsBlog

How the Celtics match up with the retooled 76ers – with and without James Harden in the lineup

Today’s matchup between the Celtics and 76ers has just about everything a fan could ask for from a regular- season game. It pits two of the hottest teams in basketball that are clumped together in the standings and, quite simply, don’t like each other very much. Both rosters are retooled, and the intensity often seems to go up a notch when they get together. There’s only one thing missing: James Harden.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Can the Celtics Win the Eastern Conference?

The Boston Celtics are ROLLING. They’ve won nine in a row, eleven of their last twelve, and currently sit as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. After last night’s dominant win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the statisticians at FiveThirtyEight gives the Celtics a 21% to win the NBA Finals – good for first in the league.
NBA
sportstalkline.com

Celtics vs 76ers Highlights

The Boston Celtics had an historic franchise night, netting 25 threes. Every player on the team shot 60%, except for the center Al Horford who shot 40%. Lets break down these Celtics vs 76ers highlights from Tuesday night, February 15th. The Boston Celtics had an historic franchise night, netting 25 threes. Every player on the team shot 60%, except for the center Al Horford who shot 40%. The Celtics also played stout defense with blocks from Tatum and Theis. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey all played well but couldn’t cope with the constant onslaught from every direction. When the Center is dropping bombs on you, something strange is going on. Check out the webstory and highlights below and make sure to sign up at SportsTalkLine.com to join our social media and chat with other sports fans! #BleedGreen #BostonCeltics #NBA.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons prediction, odds, TV channel

Betting on the Boston Celtics is an endeavor that has gained endless enjoyment in recent weeks. Anyone that tailed the Houdini’s ML pick with a -1 spread last night against the Philadelphia 76ers had to be happy about the 48-point beatdown they put on the James Harden-less Sixers at the Wells Fargo Arena.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Celtics Blowout 76ers by 48 Points in Philly

The Celtics beat the 76ers by 48 points tonight as they extended their league best win streak to 9 games. The Garden Report Postgame Show reacts to the 135-87 win on Tuesday night where Boston tied their 2nd largest road win in franchise history. Boston has the 2nd best defense in the NBA and have been 1st since Christmas.
NBA
SportsGrid

NBA Best Bet for Tuesday: Ride the Boston Celtics Momentum

Celtics -3 (-110) | 76ers +3 (-110) Total: Over 210 (-110) | Under 210 (-110) NBA Championship Odds: Celtics (+4200) | 76ers (+650) Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. The Celtics head into Philly winners...
NBA
nbcboston.com

Marcus Smart Exits Tuesday's Celtics-76ers Game With Ankle Injury

Smart leaves game vs. Sixers with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics might be without Marcus Smart for the foreseeable future. The veteran point guard left Tuesday's game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers with a right ankle sprain after colliding with Joel Embiid in the second quarter. He stayed for his free throw attempts before exiting to the locker room.
NBA
celticslife.com

Celtics blowout 76ers 135-87 for 9th straight win

The Boston Celtics kept their foot on the gas pedal Tuesday night demolishing the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly played without James Harden, while the Celtics were down Robert Williams. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points in Boston's 9th straight win, a 48 point trouncing of the 76ers. Boston...
NBA
Sporting News

Celtics historic night vs. 76ers solidifies season turnaround

The Boston Celtics huge 135-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers was the team's ninth straight win, solidifying their spot in the top six of the East standings. NBA LEAGUE PASS: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) Boston continued its winning ways - it has not lost...
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Celtics' Marcus Smart suffers ugly-looking ankle injury

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is one of the primary reasons his team was on an eight-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s outing against the conference-rival Philadelphia 76ers. Questionable heading into the game due to an illness, Smart started out pretty strong. The defensive-minded veteran scored seven points on...
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Ruled Out Vs. Pistons

The Celtics will be without two players Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, with both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ruled out in the lead-up to the contest. It wasn’t surprising to see either player sidelined, as Williams missed Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with calf tightness (the same injury that ruled him out Wednesday) and Smart suffered a sprained ankle during that game.
NBA
wamc.org

#SportsReport: Boston Celtics pummel 76ers

The United States is off to a good start to Wednesday’s Olympic schedule at Beijing. Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he stopped his rotation mid-air and seemed to float in the other direction before softly landing.
NBA

