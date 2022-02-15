Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model
BOS (33-25) | PHI (34-22) Date: 02/15/2022. Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds. Moneyline (Open): Boston Celtics (-116) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-102) Moneyline (Current): Boston Celtics (-130) vs Philadelphia 76ers (+110) Spread (Open): Boston Celtics (-1) vs Philadelphia 76ers (+1) Spread (Current): Boston Celtics (-2)
