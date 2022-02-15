Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premiers to Date Nights With Kanye West

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

From red carpets to late night rendezvous! Julia Fox’s fashion has been quite the topic of conversation in recent weeks, but the 32-year-old actress has been showing off her stellar style since she stepped onto the scene in 2019.

The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premier of Uncut Gems. As the actress hopped from city to city, she dressed to impress. Her style was simple and chic, ranging from black pantsuits and sleek, sexy dresses to risqué ensembles that had Us doing a double take.

Perhaps her biggest style standout came to pass at the Toronto leg of the premiere in September 2019. For the event, she shimmered in a mesh Paco Rabanne skirt layered over a black velour bodysuit. She teamed the look with red bottom Chrisitan Louboutin stilettos and a matching lip.

While Fox sticks to black by and large, she did bring a pop of color to the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2021. She opted for a mint green top and nude sequin skirt from Dries Van Noten, which was accessorized with Jimmy Choo shoes and jewels from Jacob & Co, Tiffany & Co. and Mateo.

Fast forward a few weeks and Fox got a major makeover — literally. In January 2022 the star sparked up a romance with Kanye West. Naturally, the 44-year-old fashion designer made a point to woo the actress with designer duds galore.

In fact, when their second date rolled around, he surprised her with a suite full of clothing that had options ranging from Balenciaga to Diesel. “Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true,” Fox penned in a letter for Interview Magazine. “I don’t know how he did it or how he got all of it there in time, but I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

With the style bar set high, it’s no surprise that Fox has brought out some luxe looks for her date nights. For a Los Angeles date night, she stepped out in a grungier ensemble. Fox wore a Charlotte Knowles jacket and a slouchy pair of jeans from Diesel. In the shoe department, she rocked the brand’s jean/boot hybrid pant, which just so happened to be West’s ex’s Kim Kardashian’s favorite look.

Following her February 2022 split with West, Fox made her NYFW debut. The actress opened for LaQuan Smith on February 14, wearing a sexy bodycon dress that many called “the ultimate revenge dress.”

