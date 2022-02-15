ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premiers to Date Nights With Kanye West

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dKb5_0eF4KRAc00
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

From red carpets to late night rendezvous! Julia Fox’s fashion has been quite the topic of conversation in recent weeks, but the 32-year-old actress has been showing off her stellar style since she stepped onto the scene in 2019.

The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premier of Uncut Gems. As the actress hopped from city to city, she dressed to impress. Her style was simple and chic, ranging from black pantsuits and sleek, sexy dresses to risqué ensembles that had Us doing a double take.

Perhaps her biggest style standout came to pass at the Toronto leg of the premiere in September 2019. For the event, she shimmered in a mesh Paco Rabanne skirt layered over a black velour bodysuit. She teamed the look with red bottom Chrisitan Louboutin stilettos and a matching lip.

While Fox sticks to black by and large, she did bring a pop of color to the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2021. She opted for a mint green top and nude sequin skirt from Dries Van Noten, which was accessorized with Jimmy Choo shoes and jewels from Jacob & Co, Tiffany & Co. and Mateo.

Fast forward a few weeks and Fox got a major makeover — literally. In January 2022 the star sparked up a romance with Kanye West. Naturally, the 44-year-old fashion designer made a point to woo the actress with designer duds galore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLaJM_0eF4KRAc00
Courtesy of Julia Fox/Instagram

In fact, when their second date rolled around, he surprised her with a suite full of clothing that had options ranging from Balenciaga to Diesel. “Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true,” Fox penned in a letter for Interview Magazine. “I don’t know how he did it or how he got all of it there in time, but I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

With the style bar set high, it’s no surprise that Fox has brought out some luxe looks for her date nights. For a Los Angeles date night, she stepped out in a grungier ensemble. Fox wore a Charlotte Knowles jacket and a slouchy pair of jeans from Diesel. In the shoe department, she rocked the brand’s jean/boot hybrid pant, which just so happened to be West’s ex’s Kim Kardashian’s favorite look.

Following her February 2022 split with West, Fox made her NYFW debut. The actress opened for LaQuan Smith on February 14, wearing a sexy bodycon dress that many called “the ultimate revenge dress.”

To see these looks and a whole lot more, keep scrolling. Because from Fox’s first red carpet appearance to her date night attire, we’re rounding up her best looks, ahead.

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Kanye West reacts after Kim Kardashian explains reason for divorcing him in new interview

Kanye West has issued a Kim Kardashian plea after his ex explained her reasoning for divorcing him in a new interview.In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, after seven years of marriage.However, since their breakup, the pair have been embroiled in a public war of words, with West claiming Kardashian is keeping their kids from seeing him.In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Paco Rabanne
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Evolution#Carpet#Red Carpet Premiers#Uncut Gems#The Cfda Fashion Awards#Jacob Co#Tiffany Co#Interview Magazine
E! News

Proof Kanye “Ye” West’s Latest Photo of Son Saint Is a Slam Dunk

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Is Saint West heading for the NBA? He definitely has the ups!. As for the proof, look no further than Kanye "Ye" West's latest Instagram photo of his and Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old son. In the adorable pic, posted on Jan. 20, Saint is seen with one hand hanging off a small basketball hoop, proving that he is clearly cut out for the game. As for his playtime attire, Saint wore a black fleece sweater paired with black basketball shorts and sneakers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian On Pre-Valentine’s Date After Kanye West Came For Him On IG

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ignored all the crazy drama involving Kanye West and had a romantic dinner the night before Valentine’s Day in New York City. Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together at Cipriani in New York City on Sunday, Feb. 13. The lovebirds grabbed dinner with Kim’s pals Lala Anthony and Simon Huck in the Big Apple, before the group headed to a Super Bowl party. Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands while entering the celebrity hotspot restaurant, as seen in photos HERE. Once inside, the pair shared a romantic smooch that was also captured by paparazzi.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Runs His Hands All Over Julia Fox As The Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday With Friends

The rapper and his girlfriend couldn’t keep their hands off each other, as the ‘Uncut Gems’ star rang in her birthday!. Happy Birthday to Julia Fox! The actress had a birthday bash in New York City to celebrate turning 32 on Wednesday February 2. Julia and Kanye West, 44, couldn’t help packing on some PDA during the celebration in a video captured by their pal, playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Jeremy filmed the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper pulling his girlfriend in close, while at the party.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

87K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy