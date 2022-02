Tokarski will patrol the crease Tuesday against the visiting Islanders. Currently mired in a four-game losing steak, Tokarski has been struggling to the tune of a bloated 4.05 GAA and similarly terrible .887 save percentage over an 0-2-2 stretch. The Sabres were defeated 4-1 in their last meeting with the Islanders on Dec. 30, but Tokarski did not make an appearance. On the road this season, the Islanders have gone 8-9-3 and averaged 2.50 goals for and 29.7 shots on goal, ranking 27th and 20th, respectively.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO