How to Download Cyberpunk 2077's Next-Gen Update

A next-generation release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been revealed in a now deleted tweet by Xbox Netherlands. According to the tweet we’ll be getting both a next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 and a trial that you’ll be able to use to test it out. The trial is probably a response to how badly the previous generation versions of the game did at launch, allowing users to test out how the game is before they commit to a full purchase of the game. Personally, I couldn’t finish the game at launch despite purchasing it day one, since the game was so badly optimized on PS4 and was so incredibly broken that several quests simply refused to load up and I just couldn’t continue. I, like many other gamers, was extremely excited for the game but after it released I was left disappointed. Hopefully a next-generation version of the game will allow me to return to the game and enjoy it as CD Projekt Red intended me to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO