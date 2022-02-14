ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosting Hybrid Workforce Productivity with Citrix and Chrome OS

In order to maximize employee productivity, your workforce needs quick, simple, and secure access to all your business applications regardless of where they are –...

BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Windows 11: How to download Microsoft's latest OS on your device

You might be able to get Windows 11 even faster than Microsoft originally projected. Last month, Microsoft reported that users are upgrading to Windows 11 at twice the rate that they did for Windows 10. The company's new operating system has been rolling out to eligible devices earlier ever since Microsoft launched its new operating system on Oct. 5. Everyone using Windows 10 can upgrade for free if they have a compatible computer, but a lot of people are still waiting for the opportunity.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Windows 11's KB5008353 Update Is Set to Speed Up Your Computer

If you have recently installed Windows 11 on a solid-state drive (SSD), you may have noticed that it doesn't load things as quickly as you may like. Fortunately, Microsoft knows of this issue and is now rolling out a patch to improve SSD performance on Windows 11. Windows 11's SSD-Boosting...
SOFTWARE
#Citrix#Workforce Productivity#Chrome Os#Mobile#Saas
FOX43.com

Mobile devices impacted by 3G phase-out

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — From home security systems to life alert to roadside assistance and tablets, all of these devices will soon power off forever because of the 3G phase-out. "Medical devices, your in-car system, but some of these won't work at all," Said Alan Pugh, Chief Technology Officer...
CELL PHONES
uticaphoenix.net

When Will Microsoft Stop Supporting Windows 10?

Now that Windows 11 is here, you might be wondering how long you can keep using Windows 10 safely with continued security updates from Microsoft. We have the answer. According to Microsoft’s lifecycle website, the company will officially support Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Windows 10 Education editions until October 14, 2025. At that point, all regular desktop editions of Windows 10 will reach end-of-life status, which means that they’ll no longer receive security updates from Microsoft.
SOFTWARE
grahamcluley.com

Update now! Apple pushes out security patches for iPhone and Mac zero-day vulnerabilities

Apple has released urgent security updates for its customers, following the discovery of zero-day vulnerabilities that can be used to hack into iPhones, iPads, and Macs. iOS 15.3 and macOS Monterey 12.2 are being pushed out to users, fixing a variety of security flaws. But the ones which have raised the most concern are those which may have been actively exploited.
CELL PHONES
tweaklibrary.com

What To Do If Windows 11 Update Is Not Showing

Windows 11 was rolled out by Microsoft on October 5th, 2021 in a phased manner. But, there are many users who are unable to see the Windows 11 update and are therefore not able to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Although, sooner or later most compatible Windows 10 systems can seamlessly make the update, in case your PC is compatible and you are wondering why Windows Update is not showing up, you can try the methods mentioned in this post.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Chrome OS may soon use Nearby Share to hook your guests up with Wi-Fi

One of the more recent additions to Chrome OS is Google’s Nearby Share, a handy feature which many consider to be the counterpart to Apple’s AirDrop, as it allows for easy sharing of files among multiple Android and Chrome OS devices that are — you guessed it — nearby. And now, it looks like Google may soon expand those capabilities to also let you share your Wi-Fi credentials from your Chromebook to other devices.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Windows 11 Media Player rolling out to Beta Channel Insiders

The new Media Player app for Windows 11 is now available for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. The Media Player has a refreshed look that aligns with Windows 11. Microsoft started testing the new Media Player with Insiders in November 2021. Microsoft's new Media Player application was recently released...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Fix Windows Update Errors in Windows 11

Users often report Windows update errors on Microsoft’s support forum, as well as other tech support-related websites. Those are issues that occur when users try to update Windows 10 and 11 via Settings. When such an update issue arises, Settings displays an error message that reads, “there were some problems installing updates, but we’ll try again later."
COMPUTERS
9to5Google

‘Bruschetta’ may bring your favorite flavor of Linux into Chrome OS

Chrome OS is about to become even more powerful, with Google’s “Bruschetta” project adding support for using the Linux distro of your choice. One of the biggest shifts for Chrome OS in recent years has been the addition of Linux apps support, which runs a full version of Debian GNU/Linux in a virtual machine. This project was done under the codename “Crostini,” which is itself a pun on an earlier community project called Crouton.
COMPUTERS
telecoms.com

Boost hybrid cloud security

Effective hybrid cloud security requires a holistic approach that incorporates people, processes, and technologies. Simply deploying security products is not enough to protect your business. Take the mystery out of cloud-native security and begin your journey today. In this eBook, you will learn:. How to create a security-focused strategy for...
COMPUTERS
CMSWire

NICE Now Works with Chrome OS, Simpli.fi Partners with Spaceback & More CX News

NICE, which provides customer experience software, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Google and the optimization of CXone for Chrome OS. NICE with the move joins Google’s Chrome Enterprise Recommended program. This allows CXone, NICE's customer experience platform, to meet the technical bar set by Google to be considered as an optimized solution for devices across the Chrome OS ecosystem for use in contact centers.
SOFTWARE
chromeunboxed.com

The calendar widget on Chrome OS will soon open events in the web browser

I’ve been covering the awesome, new Calendar Productivity Experiment for Chrome OS for some time now. In fact, before it was even announced as a developer flag, I created a mock-up of what it would look and feel like to have exactly that accessible via the quick settings menu and even stumbled across it before pretty much anyone else.
COMPUTERS
Network World

Build Cloud on Your Terms: Deliver More in both Private, Public, Hybrid

The simplicity, flexibility, and resiliency that hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) promises for organizations are all true—at least if you pick the correct platform. But it doesn’t have to stop there: Your organization can: (1) Extend HCI and private cloud workloads to the public cloud, (2) Determine the best cloud platform for your environment (3) Add automation, self-service, consolidated storage, and other capabilities.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Google's new Calculator for Chrome OS is being touted as ideal for iPads as well

IPads are often regarded as tablets for work at least as much as for fun by many consumers. However, despite this, Apple has never released a native Calculator app for its hallmark slates, not even the Pro variants. Many enthusiasts expected this to change with the advent of the dedicated OS for the form-factor; however, it has been several years, and the facility remains absent.
TECHNOLOGY

