Capcom fans are starting to believe that Street Fighter 6 could be announced by the Japanese video game publisher in only a few short days. To start this week, Capcom revealed a new countdown timer on its official website which clearly seemed to tease that a new announcement of some sort would be happening soon. The countdown, which is set to expire on February 20th, has led to a number of fan theories about what could be revealed this coming weekend. And while the Resident Evil series was the focal point of many of these fan theories, some are also believing that it could be time for the unveiling of Street Fighter 6.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO