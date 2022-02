The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo. Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and discussed efforts, including the February 14 G7 Finance Ministers’ statement on readiness to move swiftly and decisively to support the Ukrainian economy, to deter Russia from further military action or other aggressive acts, while remaining committed to diplomacy. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Vice Foreign Minister Mori emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and the world. The Deputy Secretary and Vice Foreign Minister discussed U.S.-Japan economic cooperation, including the new Economic Policy Consultative Committee announced by President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida on January 21. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Vice Foreign Minister Mori affirmed the importance of global cooperation to end the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. The two officials reaffirmed the importance of continued U.S.-Japan cooperation in making progress toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The Deputy Secretary and Vice Foreign Minister discussed the destabilizing nature of the DPRK’s recent ballistic missile launches. Deputy Secretary Sherman highlighted U.S. preparedness to meet the DPRK without preconditions and called for the DPRK to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy. She also emphasized the importance of trilateral U.S.-Japan-ROK cooperation on the DPRK, as well as in addressing many shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

