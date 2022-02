A year and a half after two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 81, a Harrisburg man was sentenced to just under two years in Dauphin County Prison for their deaths. 20-year-old Xavier Anthony Cruz, who was 18 at the time of the crash, will be on probation for five years after he has served his jail time, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle on Dec. 6, 2021, according to online court dockets.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO