ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Please hold: Pricey way to jump IRS phone line at tax time

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — If there's one thing that pains everyone trying to reach the IRS at tax time, it's being stuck on endless hold. E. Martin Davidoff's accounting firm spends upwards of $5,000 a year to a company that can zip him and others to the front of the line to...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How long for refunds to be approved?

Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
JC Post

IRS offers filing season Tax Time Guide

WASHINGTON — With phone volumes continuing at historic levels, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers IRS.gov, should be the first stop for taxpayers seeking information and help with their federal taxes. Available around the clock, IRS.gov has a variety of online tools, applications, and resources available to help people...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
BGR.com

Here’s how much Americans have gotten back on average from this year’s IRS tax refunds

The IRS says that, at the moment, it’s diligently working its way through a huge backlog of tax returns that have stacked up as a result of challenges associated with the Covid pandemic. The good news, though, is that the tax agency is already sending money out the door. And that, so far, early filers for 2022 don’t seem to be waiting too long for their IRS tax refunds.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Bob Menendez
CNET

5 Reasons Why Your Tax Refund Might Be Late This Year

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you've filed your taxes recently, did you double-check to make sure all the information you entered was accurate? That includes your bank account details and all fields matching your W-2 statement. Filing correctly can help get your tax refund to you within 21 days, the IRS said.
INCOME TAX
newsy.com

IRS Says It Has Processed 13 Million Tax Returns

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the agency has processed 13 million tax returns so far this year. The federal agency says it received nearly 17 million returns as of Feb. 4, but that's on top of the backlog of 2020 returns the IRS still needs to process. The agency...
INCOME TAX
postnewsgroup.com

Your 2021 Taxes: 7 Things the IRS Wants You to Know

As the 2022 tax season kicks off, the IRS is reaching out to the public, encouraging people to file their taxes online and early. This was the main takeaway from a recent news briefing featuring IRS officers that Ethnic Media Services organized. During the virtual meeting, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Government Service#Ap#Enq#American#Congress#Rebuilding
FOXBusiness

How to spot tax refund scams

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" finance expert Dan Roccato explained how to spot tax collection scams for the 2022 season. DAN ROCCATO: And they come out of the woodwork this time of the year, and they get super creative. There's basically two types tax collection scams - you know where you get that phone call, the text, 'you owe money, the IRS. And if you don't pay immediately, we're sending you off to Rikers,' you know. Well, I've gotten those, I think you've gotten those as well. They're scams. The IRS doesn't call you, the IRS doesn't text you. That's just not the part of the game. The other one is a tax verification. You know, give us your personal data so we can verify your information immediately. And by the way, that personal data is your social security number and your bank account number. They are clearly scams, and they've gotten really sophisticated at this, Maria. So you've got to be especially on guard for the next few months as we get through tax season.
INCOME TAX
wamwamfm.com

IRS Dealing with Tax Return Backlog

If you’ve submitted your tax returns and have not gotten your refund back, you’re in the same pickle as many Americans and many other Hoosiers. The Taxpayer Advocate Service is working to try and decrease some of that backlog, and at the same time get people their refunds.
INDIANA STATE
Merced Sun-Star

IRS is in a ‘deep hole’ with jammed phone lines, big backlogs

Can’t get through to the IRS phone line? Still waiting to resolve your 2020 taxes?. A lot of people share your frustration. “Getting someone on the phone is a challenge, and if you do, the question is whether they’re trained and able to help,” said Thad Inge, legislative counsel for the National Association of Enrolled Agents, an organization of tax professionals.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Am I eligible for this $8,000 tax credit?

The IRS is offering parents a tax credit that would cover up to 50% of child care expenses, and it could be worth as much as $8,000. Parents who care for children and other dependents are the ones the credit is designed for. The credit has been increased for 2021...
INCOME TAX
Bill Belew

Third stimulus payments are not taxable: IRS clarifies

American taxpayers are confused amidst rumors regarding the third stimulus payments doing rounds on social media. Many falsely suggest that IRS will tax the third Economic Impact Payments issued in March last year. However, the IRSIRS has clarified the matter and has brushed aside the rumors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy