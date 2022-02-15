ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Moritz Wagner: Sitting again Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wagner (ribs) is listed as out for Wednesday's game...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
Robin Lopez
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Wednesday

Brogdon (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards. Brogdon will remain sidelined for the Pacers' final contests before the All-Star break. The point guard has only made three appearances since Dec. 15, so it's not surprising to see him held out once again. Brogdon's next chance to return to game action will be Feb. 25 against the Thunder.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Cole Anthony: Questionable Wednesday

Anthony is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to a right ankle sprain. Anthony was limited to nine points in Monday's loss to the Nuggets and was a late addition to Orlando's injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup. If he's held out, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross should see increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' McKinley Wright: Out again Wednesday

Wright (elbow) is listed as out for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors. Wright will remain out for the Timberwolves' final contest before the All-Star break due to a left UCL injury. The undrafted rookie hasn't been part of Minnesota's rotation this season, appearing in just three games while logging nine total minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Kevin Porter: Sitting out Wednesday

Porter (illness) is unavailable for Wednesday's game at Phoenix, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Porter will miss the front half of the back-to-back set Wednesday due to an illness, as will Christian Wood. Josh Christopher and newcomer Dennis Schroder (Achilles), if available, should see more time in the backcourt for Houston. Porter's availability for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers is also up in the air.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Out again Wednesday

Tillman (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers. Tillman is set to miss a fifth straight contest due to right thigh soreness. His next chance to suit up will be when the Grizzlies return to action following the All-Star break against the Timberwolves on Feb. 24.
NBA
CBS Sports

As Knicks slide, exec William Wesley has blamed Tom Thibodeau in talks with owner James Dolan, per report

The New York Knicks are in freefall, and, according to SNY's Ian Begley, 2021 Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau doesn't have the support within the organization that he used to. More specifically, according to a second SNY story on the subject, Knicks executive William Wesley -- "Worldwide Wes" -- has criticized Thibodeau's coaching in private conversations with owner James Dolan. Wesley has told Dolan that Thibodeau deserves a significant share of the blame for the team's recent slide, per SNY.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Udonis Haslem: On track to play Thursday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Haslem (eye) is trending toward playing Thursday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Haslem didn't take the court Tuesday against the Mavericks, but it appears as though he'll be back in action during Miami's final game before the All-Star break. He hasn't been a significant part of the rotation this year.
NBA
numberfire.com

Tre Jones (knee) sitting out Wednesday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (knee) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jones is expected to be available when the Spurs return from the All-Star break at the end of next week. Lonnie Walker and Josh Primo should see additional minutes on Wednesday. However, Jones' playing time could also go to Josh Richardson and Tomas Satoransky, if they make their Spurs debuts versus the Thunder.
NBA
