PARADISE — One person was injured in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon at Paradise Airport. According to Cal Fire-Butte County, the person suffered minor injuries. According to the FAA, the accident occurred when the pilot which trying to land a 1977 Mooney M20J at Paradise Airport.According to the FAA, the plane crashed short of the runway, leaving only the pilot injured and the plane sustained substantial damage.According to the FAA website, the registration was pending out of Roseville to Alfred W. Brown.

PARADISE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO