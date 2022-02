Columbus Short is facing two misdemeanor charges after being arrested for domestic violence earlier this month, per TMZ. On Wednesday, the outlet reported that Short, 39, is facing one charge of domestic violence and one charge of child endangerment. The child endangerment charge was filed because the incident allegedly took place in front of a child, per the outlet. The charges were issued by L.A. City Attorney Michael N. Feuer this week.

