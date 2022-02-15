Divorce Is 95% Emotional and 5% Legal. What Is That 5%?

State laws may allow parents to disinherit one or more children when writing a will. There are different reasons why a child may be disinherited. For example, if parents disagree about a child’s lifestyle choices, they may choose to leave them nothing in their will. Children can also be left out of a will if they have already received their inheritance while their parents are still living. The legal rights of a disinherited child may provide some remedies, depending on the details of the situation. For help understanding this difficult situation, consider working with a financial advisor.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO