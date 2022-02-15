ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish

Hollywood Bowl Unveils Its Big 100th Season

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCentennials, those break-out-the-bands, throw-a-party, display-the-streamers celebrations, are always a really, really huge deal, no matter the honoree. After all, grandly weathering a century is quite a celebration-worthy feat. And few places on the planet have covered the span of 100 years as grandly, gracefully, and, indeed, gleefully as the venue that...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
UV Cavalier Daily

“Phat Tuesdays” shines in its ability to inform audiences on Black Hollywood

Prime Video’s new docuseries “Phat Tuesdays” features interviews with living legends like Dave Chapelle, Snoop Dogg and Anthony Anderson. Through these interviews and old footage, the three-part series highlights the history of a weekly all-Black comedy show at the famous Los Angeles comedy club The Comedy Store called Phat Tuesdays.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

L.A.’s Most Beloved Blackfamous Hot Spots Over the Decades

THE DUNBAR HOTEL 4225 S. Central Ave. Built in 1928, the hotel quickly became the hub of Black culture throughout the 1930s and ’40s. As one of the only hotels open to Black guests in the segregated city, it hosted jazz greats including Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Fletcher Henderson at its Club Alabam. “It was the most celebrated Black club in the history of Central Avenue,” says actor Wren T. Brown (father of THR writer Evan Nicole Brown), whose four grandparents were performers at the club. In 1975, the hotel became the primary setting for Rudy Ray Moore’s blaxploitation classic Dolemite.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Bowl#Centennials#Tlc
mxdwn.com

Rex Orange County at the Hollywood Bowl on June 4th

Rex Orange County is best known for his features on Tyler, the Creator’s Grammy-nominated album Flower Boy as well as his self-released debut album Bcos U Will Never B Free. Recently, the singer-songwriter has been teasing snippets of his upcoming album Who Cares, set to be released on March 11, 2022. Rex Orange County will be celebrating his upcoming album with a world tour which only includes one stop in Los Angeles, California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hollywood Sign to Read ‘Rams House' in Honor of the Super Bowl Champs

The Hollywood sign will temporarily be transformed to celebrate the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced. The iconic sign on Mt. Lee between the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood will be altered to read, ''Rams House,” and will be displayed Monday through Wednesday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Dudamel
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
John Williams
Person
Dianne Reeves
Person
Martin Short
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Peggy Lee
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Diana Ross
brides.com

Celebrity Planner Mindy Weiss Says "Old Hollywood" Weddings Will Be Big in 2022

After almost 30 years in the industry, Mindy Weiss is still on top. With countless celebrity weddings under her belt (most recently, she planned Paris Hilton's lavish three-day celebration in Bel-Air), she's the go-to planner to the stars thanks to her unique eye for design, wild (in a good way) imagination, and the signature warmth and kindness she brings to every project she touches.
RELATIONSHIPS
philasun.com

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated Aunjanue Ellis for Best Supporting Actress

The children of Michael Jackson showed their support for “MJ: The Musical” when all three of them — Paris, Prince and Blanket, now known as Bigi — stepped out for the opening of the play on February 1 at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre in New York City. According to multiple reports, Paris opted for a paisley printed midi dress and ankle boots for the big night. The 23 year-old singer and actress posed alongside her 24 year-old brother Prince, who rocked a suit and tie. As for Bigi, whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson III, the 19 year-old dressed nattily in a suit jacket, but declined walking the red carpet with his siblings. Other celebs on-hand for the play’s debut included Spike Lee, Joel Grey, Rev. Al Sharpton, Dapper Dan, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Tamron Hall. Yours Truly wants to go on the record that this may be the best play ever to grace the Great White Way. The performances, musical numbers, costumes and staging are magnificent. And a special thumbs up to two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, who penned a fabulous book that captured the true essence of Michael Jackson………
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indiana Daily Student

‘Jurassic Park’ live Jacobs performance to premiere Feb. 18-19

“Jurassic Park” will be shown at the Musical Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19. The film will be projected in HD and will feature the Jacobs School of Music Concert Orchestra conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos. The orchestra will be performing composer John Williams’ score from the movie.
MOVIES
Deadline

Frank Pesce Dies: Actor In ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Midnight Run’ & Dozens More Was 75

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75. His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that Pesce died February 6 in Burbank of dementia complications. Born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, Pesce put the “character” in character actor. A longtime close friend of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster and many other industry players, he was known for his big smile, big stories and bigger personality. “They make movies about guys like me,” he always said. That quote —...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy