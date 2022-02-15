Hollywood Bowl Unveils Its Big 100th Season

The children of Michael Jackson showed their support for “MJ: The Musical” when all three of them — Paris, Prince and Blanket, now known as Bigi — stepped out for the opening of the play on February 1 at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre in New York City. According to multiple reports, Paris opted for a paisley printed midi dress and ankle boots for the big night. The 23 year-old singer and actress posed alongside her 24 year-old brother Prince, who rocked a suit and tie. As for Bigi, whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson III, the 19 year-old dressed nattily in a suit jacket, but declined walking the red carpet with his siblings. Other celebs on-hand for the play’s debut included Spike Lee, Joel Grey, Rev. Al Sharpton, Dapper Dan, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Tamron Hall. Yours Truly wants to go on the record that this may be the best play ever to grace the Great White Way. The performances, musical numbers, costumes and staging are magnificent. And a special thumbs up to two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, who penned a fabulous book that captured the true essence of Michael Jackson………

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO