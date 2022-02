The public process for the city of Napa’s plan to establish a financing district to raise funds for infrastructure projects has officially launched. The Public Financing Authority of the Napa Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District held a public hearing early this month, for the purpose of hearing written and oral comments from the public before the item heads to the Napa City Council. As a result, no actions were taken, though city staff elaborated on how the funding generated by the district may be prioritized and leveraged for grant funding and bonds.

NAPA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO