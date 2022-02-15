Jarchow raises $100K since official AG campaign launch

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow announced Tuesday that he’s raised $100,000 in the four weeks since he officially launched his campaign, more than his primary rival generated over the last nine months of 2021.

Jarchow, a former state representative who now works as a private attorney, filed paperwork to enter the race in October. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced his candidacy in April.

Toney finished 2021 with a huge fundraising advantage over Jarchow, raising about $85,000 over the last nine months of the year compared with Jarchow’s $10,555. About $10,000 of that came from a loan Jachow made to his own campaign.

Jarchow officially launched his campaign Jan. 19. He said Tuesday that he’s raised $100,000 since then. Asked how much Toney has raised since then, his campaign released a statement from him saying that his fundraising support has grown “tremendously” and he’ll have the resources he needs to defeat Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul in the general election. The statement did not say how much Toney has raised since Jan. 19

Jarchow and Toney will square off in the GOP primary Aug. 9 for the right to face Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election. Kaul reported raising $675,000 over the last half of 2021.

Fundraising numbers are important election measuring sticks because they indicate how well candidates resonate with potential voters.