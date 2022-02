The last time I purchased a package of underwear, I checked where it was made. After reading the label, I was certain the materials used were obtained in the USA, but the garment was assembled in another country. That was OK with me, so I made my purchase. Then I went to the grocery section of the store. I reached for a package of steak, and the label read “Product of the USA.” Was I as safe in making the same assumption about the origin of this high-end product as I was about my lowly underwear?

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO