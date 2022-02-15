ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Police identified Pierre motel homicide victim

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Police have released the name of a man whose body was found at a motel in Pierre last week.

Authorities say 49-year-old Christopher Mexican was a homicide victim. His body was discovered after police responded to a disturbance call at the Pierre Inn and Suites early Wednesday.

Officers were called to a unit on the second floor around 3:45 a.m. when police discovered an open door and Mexican’s body inside.

Authorities arrested a 38-year-old woman the following day. She is being held in the Hughes County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie says she is planning on taking the case before a grand jury, KCCR reported. LeMie says more charges in the case may be possible.

