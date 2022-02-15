ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Red Sox host open house event February 19

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DK9OV_0eF4HTtr00

A family-friendly open house hosted by the Boston Red Sox is happening at JetBlue Park located at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Ft. Myers where there will be activities for kids like face painting, inflatables, a magician, scavenger hunt and discounted concessions from 11:00 am to 3 pm on February 19.

During the event, the open house will also host a blood drive in partnership with One Blood to contribute to the blood shortage in Southwest Florida along with a canned food drive from another partnership with Community Cooperative.

Guests attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team and South Trail Fire Department will be on call during the event.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy