Red Sox host open house event February 19

A family-friendly open house hosted by the Boston Red Sox is happening at JetBlue Park located at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Ft. Myers where there will be activities for kids like face painting, inflatables, a magician, scavenger hunt and discounted concessions from 11:00 am to 3 pm on February 19.

During the event, the open house will also host a blood drive in partnership with One Blood to contribute to the blood shortage in Southwest Florida along with a canned food drive from another partnership with Community Cooperative.

Guests attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team and South Trail Fire Department will be on call during the event.