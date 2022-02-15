Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics race. The media outlet reports that while the athlete remained stationary and able to pass other athletes. She eventually managed to begin skiing again and was on track to be in 14th place just as she had her fall right at the finish line.

While speaking to the press, Team Norway’s doctor, Lars Kolsrud stated that the Winter Olympics athlete was upset about what happened. The incident was confirmed to be caused by exhaustion. “She went empty on top of the hill and hardly got to the finish line,” the team doctor explained. “When she got there, she was very sad and sorry. Because she lost this medal and she was all empty for power. She was not unconscious but she was very, very exhausted. She said nothing except, ‘I’ve spoiled everything.’”

Despite the incident, Tandrevold finished fifth and eighth in the sprint and individual Olympic races in Beijing. The Winter Olympics athlete shared her thoughts about the race. “I just think I pushed my limits in the altitude and in a tough race. But since I’ve had issues with my heart earlier in my career, we need to be careful. And we need to check it out further.”

Controversy Continues at the 2022 Winter Olympics As Russian Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Is Cleared for Competition After Testing Positive For Illegal Drug

Meanwhile, controversy continues at the 2022 Winter Olympics. After testing positive for an illegal drug, Russian figure skater, Kamila Valieva, is officially clear for competition. This is leaving competitors both shocked and baffled.

NPR reports although she is clear to compete, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) states that if Valieva wins, she won’t receive a medal until a full investigation into doping allegations is complete. In a statement, the committee declares, “Should Ms. Valieva finish amongst the top three competitors in the Women’s Single Skating competition, no flower ceremony and no medal ceremony will take place during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.”

The panel reportedly met for nearly six hours on Sunday to discuss the situation. They heard testimony from Valieva. They also catered evidence from other witnesses. All of which was about the doping sample collected from her in December 2021. The sample showed Valieva used a banned heart medication.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is the first female ever to land a quadruple jump in an Olympic competition.