ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYfjX_0eF4HS1800

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics race. The media outlet reports that while the athlete remained stationary and able to pass other athletes. She eventually managed to begin skiing again and was on track to be in 14th place just as she had her fall right at the finish line.

While speaking to the press, Team Norway’s doctor, Lars Kolsrud stated that the Winter Olympics athlete was upset about what happened. The incident was confirmed to be caused by exhaustion. “She went empty on top of the hill and hardly got to the finish line,” the team doctor explained. “When she got there, she was very sad and sorry. Because she lost this medal and she was all empty for power. She was not unconscious but she was very, very exhausted. She said nothing except, ‘I’ve spoiled everything.’”

Despite the incident, Tandrevold finished fifth and eighth in the sprint and individual Olympic races in Beijing. The Winter Olympics athlete shared her thoughts about the race. “I just think I pushed my limits in the altitude and in a tough race. But since I’ve had issues with my heart earlier in my career, we need to be careful. And we need to check it out further.”

Controversy Continues at the 2022 Winter Olympics As Russian Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Is Cleared for Competition After Testing Positive For Illegal Drug

Meanwhile, controversy continues at the 2022 Winter Olympics. After testing positive for an illegal drug, Russian figure skater, Kamila Valieva, is officially clear for competition. This is leaving competitors both shocked and baffled.

NPR reports although she is clear to compete, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) states that if Valieva wins, she won’t receive a medal until a full investigation into doping allegations is complete. In a statement, the committee declares, “Should Ms. Valieva finish amongst the top three competitors in the Women’s Single Skating competition, no flower ceremony and no medal ceremony will take place during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.”

The panel reportedly met for nearly six hours on Sunday to discuss the situation. They heard testimony from Valieva. They also catered evidence from other witnesses. All of which was about the doping sample collected from her in December 2021. The sample showed Valieva used a banned heart medication.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is the first female ever to land a quadruple jump in an Olympic competition.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#Norwegian#The New York Post#Team Norway#Russian#Npr
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
Popculture

US Figure Skaters Will Receive Olympic Torches Instead of Medals Amid Russian Doping Case

The U.S. figure skaters who finished second in the team event last week will receive Olympic torches instead of medals while the doping scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva is straightened out, according to the Associated Press (per Yahoo Sports). Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, made the offering in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing. The torches will be holdovers, and Bach said there will be no medal ceremonies for events in which Valieva made the podium.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Norway
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘There was blood all over the snow ... it was terrifying’: How Winter Olympians fight the fear

The motto “never give up” would seem a little trite coming from most athletes, but freestyle skier Leonie Gerken Schofield has built her career living by those words. The 24-year-old’s body is covered in scars from surgeons’ scalpels: she has broken her back and suffered a herniated disc, undergone two knee operations and dislocated her shoulder three times which would eventually require surgery. The nadir came just before Christmas, only two months before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, when she crashed while training for a competition in the Alps. The physical injuries were relatively minor in Gerken Schofield’s world,...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Cold’ Kamila Valieva treatment pushes IOC towards fresh investigation

Olympic boss Thomas Bach said he was disturbed and chilled watching the treatment of Kamila Valieva and has called for an investigation into her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze.For a man prone to talking in carefully scripted diplomatic soundbites, Bach took off the gloves and came out swinging hard, in a press conference that seasoned Olympic observers hailed as unprecedented.Russian skater Valieva - just 15 - has been the face of these Games for all the wrong reasons.Arriving as hot favourite for women’s figure skating, she finished fourth last night - following a stuttering routine - just days after the...
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Adam Rippon Calls Russian Olympic Committee ‘Dirty F–king Cheaters’ in Kamila Valieva’s Doping Scandal

Adam Rippon had no interest in sticking around the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Tuesday, Feb. 15, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took the ice for the women’s single short program. “I wasn’t there for the skate — I left,” he tells Rolling Stone from Beijing. “I didn’t want to watch.” At just 15 years old, Valieva had arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics a heavy favorite, and off the bat, she helped the Russian Olympic Committee take home gold in the team event. But after the medal ceremony was delayed by a “legal issue,” it soon came out that...
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

402K+
Followers
42K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy