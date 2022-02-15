ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Best restaurants in Troy, according to Tripadvisor

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHa3f_0eF4GpjQ00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking for a restaurant in Troy, you have a lot to choose from. According to Tripadvisor, there are 399 restaurants in the city.

From Italian to Mediterranean to Chinese food, there’s a variety of options. These are the highest-rated restaurants in Troy on Tripadvisor.

Best restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor

10. Muza

Muza serves Polish and European foods. The restaurant is open for dinner.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (96 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 1300 15th Street

You can view the menu on the Muza website .

9. Manory’s Restaurant

Manory’s is a diner that serves American food. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner, and has vegetarian options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (64 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 99 Congress Street

You can view the menu on the Mealeo website .

Highest-rated restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

8. LoPorto Ristorante Caffe

LoPorto’s serves Italian food and have vegetarian options. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (148 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 85 4th Street

You can view the menu on the LoPorto website .

7. Plum Blossom

Plum Blossom has Chinese, Asian and Cantonese food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and has vegetarian options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (256 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 685 Hoosick Road

You can view the Plum Blossom menu on the Allmenus website .

Saratoga County Restaurant Week returns Feb. 17

6. The Whistling Kettle

The Whistling Kettle is a full service café with American food and drinks. The café is open for breakfast, lunch and brunch, and has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (150 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 254 Broadway

The Whistling Kettle has two other locations in Schenectady and Ballston Spa. You can view the menu on the Whistling Kettle website .

5. Ali Baba

Ali Baba serves Mediterranean, Turkish and Middle Eastern food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and halal options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (127 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 2243 15th Street

You can view the menu on the Mealeo website .

Iron Gate Cafe reacts to being ranked top Albany breakfast spot

4. DeFazio’s Pizzeria

DeFazio’s Pizzeria serves Italian food and has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (98 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 266 4th Street

DeFazio’s has another location in Albany. The Troy location was recently used for a Hallmark movie shoot . You can view the menu on the DeFazio’s website .

3. Brown’s Brewing Company

Brown’s Brewing Company is best known for its craft beer and was featured on Tripadvisor’s “Ultimate Guide to NY State’s Craft Breweries.” The restaurant serves American food and has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and late night.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (489 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 417 River Street

Brown’s Brewing Company has another taproom location located in North Hoosick. You can view the menu on their website .

Discover Albany declares February ‘Restaurant Appreciation Month’

2. Testo’s Restaurant & Pizza

Testo’s Restaurant & Pizza has two locations in Troy. They serve Italian food, and have vegetarian and vegan options. The restaurants are open for lunch and dinner.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (148 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 853 4th Avenue and 769 Pawling Avenue

You can view the menu on the Testo’s website .

1. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has been in Troy since 2010. The restaurant is mainly known for its Barbecue, as well as its other American food. The restaurant offers gluten free options and is open for lunch, dinner and late night.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (754 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $$-$$$
  • Address: 377 River Street
Highest-rated museums in New York

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has five other locations, including in Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. You can view the menu on the on the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Rock Hill Bakehouse puts cafe on pause

For Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe, sit-down business has been difficult since reopening shop in a new, consolidated space attached to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. As it turns out, opening (or reimagining) a business a few short months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic isn't easy.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Albany, NY
Restaurants
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Albany, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Ballston Spa, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Troy, NY
Lifestyle
Troy, NY
Restaurants
Troy, NY
Food & Drinks
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
Troy, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NEWS10 ABC

miSci exhibit celebrates 100 years of WGY history

As WGY marks 100 years of broadcasting history, miSci in Schenectady is celebrating its centennial by reflecting on its most memorable moments in history. The 'WGY: Radio’s Laboratory Celebrates Its Centennial' exhibit showcases more than fifty rare and historical photographs, ranging in date from the early 1920s to 1980.
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Italian Food#Food Drink#Chinese#Polish#European#Muza#American#Tripadvisor 8#Asian#Cantonese
NEWS10 ABC

WGY voices past and present reflect on 100 years

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As NEWS10 continues our coverage marking WGY’s centennial Sunday, the radio station’s legends of past and present are reflecting on the anniversary. From the man who started it all to the first woman in radio, the voices of yesterday paved the way for today’s announcers. Joe Gallagher was on the airwaves […]
LATHAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

Bishop Maginn High School closing at year’s end

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Low enrollment and rising costs of education are closing Bishop Maginn High School. Officials announced the impending closure Wednesday, saying the current spring 2022 semester will be the school’s last. Founded in 1977, Bishop Maginn has experienced significant financial difficulties over many years, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany. […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady woman turns 100 years old

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Virginia Brach celebrated a major milestone this week. On February 15, she turned 100 years old. Born in 1922, Brach used to work for General Electric during World War II. She still takes great pride in that so many years later. Brach is currently a resident of Kingsway Community in Schenectady. […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Should COVID-19 surges be cause for panic?

COVID-19 cases are steadily decreasing nationwide, which officials say is a positive sign. In New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul said cases have gone down by 97 percent since Jan. 7, which is when the state was nearing its COVID peak.
WEATHER
NEWS10 ABC

New York’s graduation rate up

New York's graduation rate went up from 84.8% in August 2020 to 86.1% in August 2021. It's also up 9.4% from a decade ago when the graduation rate was 76.7%, according to the State Education Department (NYSED).
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy