“JOY comes when you put Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last.” – Anonymous. “So the last will be first, and the first will be last.” – Bible (Matthew 20:16) What is the driving force in your life? Is it what’s best for you, or what’s best for your family? Are those two forces mutually exclusive? What is your favorite discussion topic? You probably can recall conversations with others where you had a hard time getting in a word because the other person was busy talking about themselves. Do we do that, too?

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO