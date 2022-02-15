ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Comet May Have Caused the Decline of an Ancient Ohio Civilization

By Shelby Scott
 1 day ago
We already know a massive asteroid killed the dinosaurs tens of millions of years ago. Now, recent findings suggest a comet may be responsible for the decline of one ancient Ohioan civilization.

As we know, North America once thrived with a vast collection of unique civilizations. Native cultures populated the entire continent, with Western ideas still incredibly new in the grand scope of our nation’s history. One native group, known holistically as the Hopewell culture, once populated the Ohio Valley from 200 BCE to 300 CE. According to Live Science, Hopewell culture predated more well-known populations, like the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) and Algonquin peoples. In fact, the Hopewell actually serve as these later cultures’ ancestors.

Hopewell Culture Spans the Ohio River Valley

Historians and anthropologists have confirmed Hopewell existence as the northern state boasts impressive, and, as the outlet shares, painstakingly symmetrical, mound structures across the Ohio River Valley.

The mound structures serve as a defining characteristic of the Hopewell culture. However, the manmade masses, serving astronomical and ceremonial purposes, housed even more intriguing objects.

Dated to just about 2,000 years ago, the symmetrical mounds contained an eclectic collection of artifacts. In exploring the structures, archaeologists found ancient musical instruments, pipestone carved to mimic certain animals, and even fossilized megalodon teeth.

Live Science reports that while findings were vast, their origins can be traced from all over the North American continent. Close inspection of the artifacts revealed materials came from as far north as Canada, all the way south to the Gulf of Mexico. They also spanned the breadth of the United States, from the Rocky Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean.

Hopewell culture’s wide range across the continent is, primarily, what leads researchers to believe a single comet caused the ancient civilization’s decline.

Native Cultures Share Stories of a Comet Streaking Across the Sky

According to the study’s lead, Native American anthropologist Kenneth Tankersley, many tribes across the modern U.S. share similar stories of a comet potentially streaking across the sky. And with the collection of artifacts and materials found in the Ohio River Valley, the tales create additional proof for experts’ theory.

In conducting their research, Tankersley and his team visited 11 different Hopewell archaeological sites. During their excavations, the team located rock fragments known as micrometeorites. Essentially, these tiny pieces become shed by visiting comets. So combined with the far-reaching tale, scientists have posed an ancient comet created devastation among the entirety of Hopewell culture.

“The Miami tell of a horned serpent that flew across the sky and dropped rocks onto the land before plummeting into the river,” Tankersley shared. He explained that, when watching a comet streak across the sky, it may look like a large snake.

“The Shawnee refer to a sky panther that had the power to tear down a forest,” while “The Ottawa talk of a day the sun fell from the sky.”

Overall, the tribes’ accounts share similar key features, all referencing a bright streak darting across the sky.

Further, the Shawnees’ panther tale, combined with ones like the Ottawas’, may reveal the comet also resulted in widespread wildfires. As such, the culture’s crops and lands would have quickly been destroyed, signaling their rapid decline.

