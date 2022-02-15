ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains lower, livestock higher.

Middletown Press
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 7 to 8 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 30 to 32 cents higher; wheat futures are 2 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 7 to 8 cents higher at midday. Trade continues to rebound from the pullback Tuesday with support from soybeans as action remains rangebound overall. Ethanol margins will remain poor in the short term until driving demand improves, with the weekly report showing production up 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stocks up 684,000 barrels.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Modestly Higher Ahead of Export Sales Report

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1/2 cent, March soybeans were up 9 1/4 cents and March KC wheat was up 7 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower after minutes released from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed members getting ready to increase the federal funds rate target and eventually start shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Lower

Corn futures are 14 to 15 cents lower at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 7 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 9 to 19 cents lower. Corn futures are 14 to 15 cents lower at midday in risk-off action with reports of Russia pulling troops back from the border; other fresh news is lacking so far. Ethanol margins will remain poor in the short term until driving demand improves and stocks narrow with rising unleaded prices likely to keep tamping driving down, along with a fresh winter storm this week. However, a sustained corn correction will add some support.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Contracts Trend Lower

The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are trending lower into Friday afternoon while the lean hog complex sets out to gain whatever it can ahead of the afternoon’s closing bell. The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts aren’t too overly confident about pushing prices higher ahead of the...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Livestock: Cattle Herd Still Shrinking – Higher Prices to Follow

The USDA’s January 1 cattle inventory report places the total number of cattle and calves at 91.9 million head, down 2% from a year ago, confirming that the industry is still amidst a contractionary phase in the cattle cycle. All cows and heifers that have calved total 39.5 million...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trudge Higher Into Afternoon

It’s been another day of strong, aggressive trade in the entire livestock complex. Wednesday’s WASDE report held mostly bullish news for cattle and hog industries, though the markets did have to absorb the notion of higher imports and steady to weaker exports. Some cash cattle trade is beginning to develop at steady money, though feedlots would like to see prices fully stronger.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Keep Pushing Higher as Cattle Hold Back

Active contracts of live cattle and feeders were lower at midday, still on track for higher closes on the week. April lean hogs are trading higher, threatening to post a new contract high close on Friday. Friday’s commodities were mixed and so were livestock with live cattle and feeders trading...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Grain prices look favorable for breakeven or higher

Grain prices look favorable for breakeven or higher. An ag economics professor says despite record high input costs, commodity prices are still at a spot for grain farmers to at least break even in 2022. Paul Stoddard with the University of Illinois tells Brownfield the spike in input costs per...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans at 9-month high on South America crop worries

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally on Thursday to a nine-month high as a sharp cut to Brazil’s official harvest forecast fanned concerns about weather damage to South American crops. Corn reached its highest since June as traders also assessed the risk of dry...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans regain ground as South America weather worries persist

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday to halt a two-day fall, underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. Corn was firm after slipping on Tuesday, with uncertainty over South American weather...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

The cattle price explosion is now!

Last summer at the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention, market experts from CattleFax told beef producers they could anticipate an explosion in cattle prices within months. Boy, were they right. The surging market for all classes of cattle explains the smiles on producers’ faces at the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention, taking place this week in Houston. Fed cattle prices, now near $140 per cwt, are up $25 from last year. Feeder calves are now over $2 a pound at many auction markets, from $1.60 last year.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Gold, oil rise on Ukraine crisis; U.S. stocks end flat

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gold rose on Wednesday after NATO and the United States said Russia was increasing its troop build-up near Ukraine, while a dovish reading of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting helped stocks close mostly flat on Wall Street. Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's trade deficit jumps to 8-year high as commodity imports soar

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years in January as high energy costs swelled imports and manufacturers struggled with global supply constraints, causing a decline in car shipments. The growing trade deficit highlights the world's third-largest economy's vulnerability to...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle higher; natural-gas prices climb 9.5%

Oil futures rose on Wednesday to erase some of their loss from a day earlier, as uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued. "The situation regarding Ukraine hasn't calmed down completely," with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claiming that there are no signs that Russia is withdrawing, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to China surge to highest since December 2016

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to mainland China surged in January to their highest since December 2016, but shipments of bullion to India fell, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday. China and India are the largest consumers of gold while Switzerland is the biggest refining and...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Spanish Exports Top Pre-Pandemic Levels Despite Brexit, Supply Chain

MADRID (Reuters) - Exports of Spanish goods soared 21.2% last year to surpass pre-pandemic levels despite global supply chain problems and the impact of Brexit, although Spain's trade deficit nearly doubled due to soaring energy prices, customs data on Thursday showed. Helped by oil products, food and pharmaceuticals, 2021 exports...
PUBLIC HEALTH
100fmrockford.com

Prices could skyrocket after U.S. bans avocados from Mexico

In case you missed it, there was a Super Bowl ad that aired on Sunday for “Avocados from Mexico,” where a bunch of Romans were tailgating outside the Colosseum. Ironically, the ad shows Julius Caesar and a bunch of tough gladiators soothing out their differences over chips and guacamole. Well, talk about $7 million dollars down the drain for a commercial.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Bitcoin market prepares for ‘storm’ approaching

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market could be set for a tumultuous few weeks of price movements amid “approaching storm clouds”, according to leading crypto analysts.The latest report from on-chain data provider Glassnode warned of “numerous macro headwinds” that could heavily impact the price of bitcoin next month, from the tightening of Fed policy to potential war in Ukraine.The cryptocurrency has already experienced extreme volatility over the last few months, peaking at an all-time high above $68,000 in November before crashing below $34,000 in January.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketInvestors and traders appear to already be pricing in...
CURRENCIES

