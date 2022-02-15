Young Veteran Couple Get Valentine’s Day Surprise from NBA Legend

Organizations dedicated to helping our military veterans are already a boon, but a recent couple got the surprise of their life. On top of a generous Valentine’s day gift, they received it from an NBA legend.

NBA superstar Muggsy Bogues helped cement the gift for veteran couple Forrest Severson and Sarah Arnold. Bogues sank a free throw during a break in a Charlotte Hornets game last week, giving the happy couple a deal to pay off their mortgage, Fox News reports. Veterans United is the group that made it happen, serving as the nation’s largest mortgage lender for veterans.

After being forced to medically retire after sustaining injuries in Korea, the couple feared paying off their new mortgage. However, on Veterans Day last year, they entered a Veterans United Facebook giveaway, #ThanksToVeterans. Weeks later, they received a phone call saying they were finalists and requesting references from family and friends. In actuality, they already won the giveaway, but Veterans United wanted to surprise them.

The Horsley family served as close friends and helped create the perfect surprise for them. The Horsley’s used a work promotion as a ruse to get them to go to the Hornets game. Once there, they later were invited to center court where Bogues made a free throw to “win” them their home. The official NBA on ESPN Twitter account even shared the moment for all to see.

Arnold talked to Fox News about the amazing gift and what it means to her and her husband. “It was a lot to process, but we are so excited to what this means for our future and the financial freedom it gives us. We are so excited to dream what we’ll do in our new home.”

Navy Veterans Open Barbershop and Use it as a Safe Haven for Military Members

While one veteran couple received a house, another group of veterans opened up their own barbershop. More than just that though, they want it to be a safe haven for those who served.

Called “The Spot,” ABC 15 reports Army veteran Charles Jackson owns the place and hopes other military members will frequent it. “I compare getting out of the military almost to getting out of prison, you really have to re-socialize back into society,” Jackson stated. “When we’re all in here together, we all almost feel like we’re back in the military, the way we talk, the way we analyze things, it just makes things really comfortable.”

Whether it’s talking about dealing with the VA or talking about reintegrating with society, patrons seem to like the place as much as Jackson hoped. “Every time I come to get a haircut, my wife’s like, ‘what took so long?'” regular customer Tyler Sundsmo said. “I’m like, ‘oh they just do a good job and they’re thorough,’ but the reality is I’m talking to the people man, and we’re sharing stories about when we were enlisted and being away from our families.”