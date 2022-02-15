ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sly Stallone Celebrates All of His Daughters on Valentine’s Day

By Allison Hambrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQzo7_0eF4FJxj00

Iconic movie star Sylvester Stallone appreciated the women of his life with a gorgeous shot of all three of his daughters and wife, Jennifer Flavin.

“To all my Valentine girls…” Stallone posted on Instagram, along with the picture. The Rocky star is father to three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. He also has two sons, Sage, who passed away at 36, and Seargeoh. Stallone and Flavin married in 1997.

Stallone frequently posts about his family. Recently, he posted about visiting the statue of his character, Rocky Balboa, in Philadelphia with Sophia. The two posed with the statue, flexing their muscles.

“In Philly with One of [my] wonderful daughters [Sophia Stallone], Who is ready to play Rocky’s fictional daughter Roxana! Just kidding, KeepPunching,” Stallone wrote. While he is obviously joking, a new installment in the Rocky franchise featuring his real-life daughter would certainly be interesting.

Sylvester Stallone On Finding His Niche with Rocky

While it’s hard to imagine a world where Stallone isn’t a huge star, the actor struggled in the early days of his career. He had a hard time finding roles suited to his unique onscreen presence.

“I couldn’t even get casted as an Italian,” the actor once explained. “I said, ‘If there is one movie I can definitely get into, it would be The Godfather. Because there’s a party scene, and there’s three hundred guests.”

Obviously, starring in The Godfather was not in the stars for Stallone. After so many failed auditions, he knew he had to take charge. Stallone then wrote Rocky in three and a half days. Despite offering $360,000 for the script, he had one major condition. If the studio wanted to make Rocky, Stallone had to play the lead role himself.

“I just didn’t understand how the rules of life were played at that point,” Stallone said. “But this character I understood.” Granted, this demand paid off. Rocky went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977.

Beyond the critical success, the film was a massive commercial hit. Rocky received many sequels, all of which Stallone himself returned for. The most recent films in the franchise include Creed and Creed II. These films see an ailing Balboa training the son of his former rival, Apollo Creed. Stallone initially hesitated to play a sick version of the character, but he came around. Once again, this proved a hugely successful film critically and commercially.

“I never wanted to do this movie,” Stallone said. “I thought sick Rocky is exactly what is so counter-intuitive to what the optimistic aspect of what Rocky really is designed for. If you’re afraid of something, that’s the commitment of the artist.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Is All Smiles While Celebrating 1st Valentine’s Day Without Kody

The TLC star said she was focusing on her family above all else while spending her first Valentine’s Day on her own. Christine Brown was in good spirits on Monday for Valentine’s Day, when she posted a photo of herself on her Instagram. It was the 49-year-old Sister Wives star’s first V-day on her own, since she split from her husband of over 25 years Kody back in November. In the picture of herself, she looked like she was spending some time outdoors, and she had a huge smile across her face.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxana
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Jennifer Flavin
xsnoize.com

GEORGE COSBY celebrates Valentine’s Day by sharing ‘Lonely Heartbeats’ his first single of 2022

George Cosby poetically explores the varied fortunes of romance through a widescreen lens. Applying a modern pop elegance to this everlasting emotion enamoured an expanding fanbase with his debut EP ‘We Stand Alone’. Its title track was B-listed at Radio 2, while further airplay for the project came from BBC Introducing, Jo Whiley at Radio 2 and Laura Whitmore at Radio 5.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Sly Fox and the Hustlers release “Find Someone,” Perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day

Albany band Sly Fox And The Hustlers today release their newest single, “Find Someone,” perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day. The new single is the lead off their upcoming album which drops in May. “Find Someone” is a groovy rock tune that will get you moving on your feet, the basis of the which goes into Sly’s story on how to get over your past failed relationships in search for your true soul mate.
ALBANY, NY
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Seargeoh#Italian
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
NFL
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
NFL
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives Update on Restoration of 1948 Chevy Truck: PHOTOS

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. did a little gloating on social media Thursday, showing off his 1948 Chevy truck’s renovation. It’s like one week you’re being honored for your racing career and NASCAR contributions. Then, weeks later, you’re rolling up your sleeves to fix window cranks and mounting speakers. All in a day’s work for a retired racer.
MOTORSPORTS
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

398K+
Followers
42K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy