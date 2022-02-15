ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’: Why Playing a Dead Body Isn’t All Fun and Games

By Madison Miller
 4 days ago
Ah, to be a dead body on a show like “NCIS.”

You’d be covered in stitches, cuts, a cloth draped over your mostly nude body, and you’d be lying on what is probably an ice-cold medical table.

On the fun side of things, characters like Ducky and Gibbs would be looming over your fake dead body trying to determine what caused this nasty fictional death this time around. That moment alone may make up for the hours spent in a makeup chair only to be a lifeless form. Not to mention, some of these people are also moved in and out of the room’s cadeavor drawer. Even if you don’t have claustrophobia, this is sure to spark unimaginable fear.

Apparently, the job of being an autopsy dead body is one of the worst you can get on TV. As a viewer, you may be shocked to hear that most of these bodies the team hovers over are in fact living and breathing people and are not fake at all. It seems easy. You play dead, don’t move a muscle, and the day is done.

As it turns out, it’s pretty hard to stay completely still during these long filming days.

“People are dying to be dead people on this show. When we can, we like to use a real person to play the dead body because even though the prosthetic bodies are truly remarkable — you can get very close to them, and they look completely realistic — there’s something about real skin, the way light bounces off of it which you can do with makeup that just feels more real,” Executive Producer Mark Horowitz said during a behind-the-scenes episode called “Inside NCIS Autopsy: Bodies of Work.”

Cast Members on Playing a Dead Body on ‘NCIS’

Even the main cast members who haven’t had to play dead themselves spoke about just how horrible it is to be a dead body on “NCIS.” Horowitz, despite being an executive producer, would actively warn people what they were getting into.

“I tell them, I am very upfront, I say it’s horrible, this is the worst job you’ll ever have… I try to root out the faint of heart as early as possible. And if they’re going to be in one of these sliding doors we talk all about claustrophobia,” he also said.

As for actors, people like Brian Dietzen and David McCallum spend the most time looking at these “dead” bodies. They see just how grueling it is to have this lifeless role.

“You’re on a cold, metal table almost naked, with a very hot light shining on your private area. And you have to hold your breath and not move at all when we are filming,” Dietzen told The Columbus Dispatch about the job.

Regardless of all these factors, people have still accepted the job for 13 seasons and counting. Up-and-coming actors will do anything to appear on a popular show like “NCIS,” even as a dead person.

Someone has to do it, after all.

'NCIS': One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
7 Reasons Why All of Us are Dead is Bloody Awesome

A new Korean show on Netflix is taking the world by storm, and it does not involve any games or squids. Its title is All of Us are Dead, and not since a Train to Busan have we seen this kind of zombie-mania watch. If you are not yet watching,...
Sam Elliott's Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
'Yellowstone' New Prequel Series '1932' Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
TV SERIES
Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
NFL
The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

NFL Hall of Famer Wants His Name Removed From Washington Commander Jerseys

Super Bowl LVI: Who Is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher?

