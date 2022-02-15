‘NCIS’: Why Playing a Dead Body Isn’t All Fun and Games

Ah, to be a dead body on a show like “NCIS.”

You’d be covered in stitches, cuts, a cloth draped over your mostly nude body, and you’d be lying on what is probably an ice-cold medical table.

On the fun side of things, characters like Ducky and Gibbs would be looming over your fake dead body trying to determine what caused this nasty fictional death this time around. That moment alone may make up for the hours spent in a makeup chair only to be a lifeless form. Not to mention, some of these people are also moved in and out of the room’s cadeavor drawer. Even if you don’t have claustrophobia, this is sure to spark unimaginable fear.

Apparently, the job of being an autopsy dead body is one of the worst you can get on TV. As a viewer, you may be shocked to hear that most of these bodies the team hovers over are in fact living and breathing people and are not fake at all. It seems easy. You play dead, don’t move a muscle, and the day is done.

As it turns out, it’s pretty hard to stay completely still during these long filming days.

“People are dying to be dead people on this show. When we can, we like to use a real person to play the dead body because even though the prosthetic bodies are truly remarkable — you can get very close to them, and they look completely realistic — there’s something about real skin, the way light bounces off of it which you can do with makeup that just feels more real,” Executive Producer Mark Horowitz said during a behind-the-scenes episode called “Inside NCIS Autopsy: Bodies of Work.”

Cast Members on Playing a Dead Body on ‘NCIS’

Even the main cast members who haven’t had to play dead themselves spoke about just how horrible it is to be a dead body on “NCIS.” Horowitz, despite being an executive producer, would actively warn people what they were getting into.

“I tell them, I am very upfront, I say it’s horrible, this is the worst job you’ll ever have… I try to root out the faint of heart as early as possible. And if they’re going to be in one of these sliding doors we talk all about claustrophobia,” he also said.

As for actors, people like Brian Dietzen and David McCallum spend the most time looking at these “dead” bodies. They see just how grueling it is to have this lifeless role.

“You’re on a cold, metal table almost naked, with a very hot light shining on your private area. And you have to hold your breath and not move at all when we are filming,” Dietzen told The Columbus Dispatch about the job.

Regardless of all these factors, people have still accepted the job for 13 seasons and counting. Up-and-coming actors will do anything to appear on a popular show like “NCIS,” even as a dead person.

Someone has to do it, after all.