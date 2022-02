MANHATTAN – In the workplace, the Golden Rule applies: Treat others as we would want them to treat us. But LaVerne Williamson says there’s more. “When we think about appreciation, it is something that drives connection in the workplace,” said Williamson, an employee relations and engagement specialist at Kansas State University. “When employees feel valued and respected, and their voices are being heard, they are able to engage more and have more enthusiasm for their work.”

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO