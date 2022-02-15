Forest Service seeks Winter Trek volunteers for March

STATELINE—Officials at the U.S. Forest Service’s Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit this week said they’re looking for a number of volunteers to assist with the Winter Trek Conservation Education Program in March.

The Winter Trek Conservation Education program is a weekly three- to four-hour learning opportunity for fifth graders at the top of the gondola at Heavenly Mountain Resort in Stateline. Students learn snowshoe skills, explore local ecology and learn about winter-adapting wildlife.

“Winter Trek is a wonderful volunteer opportunity for individuals who wish to gain experience in the environmental education field and have a strong desire to work outdoors and give back to their community,” LTMBU officials said. They added that ideal applicants would have experience working with children, good communication skills and be outgoing and friendly.

Volunteers must commit to at least one day a week, Tuesdays or Wednesdays, throughout the month of March. Volunteers will be provided with training, a uniform and snowshoes if needed.

Volunteers must also be vaccinated for COVID-19 or provide a weekly negative test result to participate. COVID-19 protocols are also required.

Those who are interested can contact Elisa Escobar at elisa.escobar@usda.gov .

Source: USFS LTMBU