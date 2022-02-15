ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ozark’ Fans Question Why the FBI Doesn’t Just Arrest Marty

By Chase Thomas
There are just seven episodes remaining for the Netflix hit “Ozark”. Indeed, with only seven episodes remaining, folks are curious to know how it all will end for the Byrdes. Will Marty and Wendy and the kids make it out of the Ozarks and the cartel once and for all? However, with Season 3’s focus on flipping Marty to the FBI, some “Ozark” fans question why the FBI doesn’t just arrest Marty.

The FBI knows what Marty has been up to. They know who he works for and a lot of what he has done. One user on Reddit wrote, “I’m not sure if I missed it or something but why is it again that the FBI doesn’t just arrest Marty for his association with the cartel? I know he’s a vital source of information, but even after the FBI captures Navarro they talk to Marty as if he committed no crime. What’s the story there?”

Could it be just that they see him as an asset now? Marty and Wendy are fully involved in the criminal syndicate and as we’ve learned through the Novarro deal, that’s more of what they’re after. More information and longer time spent as an informant. They want Omar to work five more years before getting the deal he wants. With Marty, he is another name the bureau knows about and is familiar with.

Another user wrote, “By avoiding a cartel regime change, the FBI is looking to “avoid” the consequences of the “stop” and are instead content to manage the cartel business themselves – or via a ‘trusted’, non-violent “manager, like Marty Byrde. Operationally, this is cheaper and easier. There’s no violent crime to be reported on the 11 pm news; no brights lights at crime scenes.”

That’s what this user believes that it comes down to. That they would rather have someone they know and trust in Marty and would rather not rock the boat. Marty is a good piece to have and the FBI knows that.

How Agent Miller Changed Things

Now, though, the heat is on. The FBI might not be able to control what happens next with the Byrdes, Ruth, and the cartel. With Agent Miller’s actions and blowing up the deal with Omar, everything is uncertain. Nobody is particularly safe. Viewers saw at the beginning of the first episode of Season 4: Part 1, that Byrdes’ vehicle gets flipped before leaving the Ozarks.

As comfortable as Marty might be for the FBI, how he and Wendy assist Ruth Langmore in the final seven episodes against Javi and the cartel figure to loom large. How does their son Jonah factor into it all?

You can watch “Ozark” on Netflix.

