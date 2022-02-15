ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains lower, livestock higher.

 1 day ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the...

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 7 to 8 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 30 to 32 cents higher; wheat futures are 2 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 7 to 8 cents higher at midday. Trade continues to rebound from the pullback Tuesday with support from soybeans as action remains rangebound overall. Ethanol margins will remain poor in the short term until driving demand improves, with the weekly report showing production up 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) and stocks up 684,000 barrels.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Modestly Higher Ahead of Export Sales Report

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1/2 cent, March soybeans were up 9 1/4 cents and March KC wheat was up 7 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower after minutes released from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed members getting ready to increase the federal funds rate target and eventually start shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Grain prices look favorable for breakeven or higher

Grain prices look favorable for breakeven or higher. An ag economics professor says despite record high input costs, commodity prices are still at a spot for grain farmers to at least break even in 2022. Paul Stoddard with the University of Illinois tells Brownfield the spike in input costs per...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Contracts Trend Lower

The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are trending lower into Friday afternoon while the lean hog complex sets out to gain whatever it can ahead of the afternoon’s closing bell. The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts aren’t too overly confident about pushing prices higher ahead of the...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Higher Price Estimates Provide Support

The livestock complex pushed significantly higher again Wednesday with the exception of February hogs, which has three trading day remaining before they go off the board. Cattle did not find support from cash, but hogs did. Cattle: Higher. Futures: Mixed. Live Equiv: $207.80 -$1.20*. Hogs: Steady. Futures: Higher. Lean Equiv:...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trudge Higher Into Afternoon

It’s been another day of strong, aggressive trade in the entire livestock complex. Wednesday’s WASDE report held mostly bullish news for cattle and hog industries, though the markets did have to absorb the notion of higher imports and steady to weaker exports. Some cash cattle trade is beginning to develop at steady money, though feedlots would like to see prices fully stronger.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Corn Gap Higher on South American Weather

Soybeans, bean meal and corn futures all gapped and closed sharply higher Monday with soybeans and meal reaching new contract highs over the continued warm and dry pattern and falling production estimates in southern Brazil and Argentina. New-crop November soybeans also scored a new contract high, convincingly cracking the $14.00 barrier. Wheat was reluctantly along for the ride as tensions on the Ukraine border mount.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Lower After China Cancels Purchase

March corn closed down 5 3/4 cents, a second day lower after USDA announced Thursday China cancelled a 15 million bushel old-crop corn purchase. All three U.S. wheats were modestly lower and March soybeans ended down a penny, ending its seven-day streak of higher close. March corn closed down 5...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans resume rise with South America crops in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures headed back toward an eight-month peak on Wednesday as the market awaited a U.S. government report for a latest indication on weather damage to South American crops. Corn edged up and wheat ticked lower while investors adjusted positions before the U.S. Department...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

The cattle price explosion is now!

Last summer at the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention, market experts from CattleFax told beef producers they could anticipate an explosion in cattle prices within months. Boy, were they right. The surging market for all classes of cattle explains the smiles on producers’ faces at the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention, taking place this week in Houston. Fed cattle prices, now near $140 per cwt, are up $25 from last year. Feeder calves are now over $2 a pound at many auction markets, from $1.60 last year.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois Corn Marketing Board eyeing potential ethanol export markets

Illinois Corn Marketing Board eyeing potential ethanol export markets. A Midwest corn group has their eye on several countries with the potential to begin or increase imports of US ethanol. Mark Wilson, Chairman of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, tells Brownfield their prime target is our neighbor to the north.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans regain ground as South America weather worries persist

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday to halt a two-day fall, underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. Corn was firm after slipping on Tuesday, with uncertainty over South American weather...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firms on Ukraine crisis, soybeans drop after surge

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday on concerns that a possible armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt wheat exports via the Black Sea. Soybeans fell from 9-month highs seen last week as traders awaited more news about the impact on trade flows of dry weather which is expected to reduce crops in South America. Corn also fell.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle higher; natural-gas prices climb 9.5%

Oil futures rose on Wednesday to erase some of their loss from a day earlier, as uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued. "The situation regarding Ukraine hasn't calmed down completely," with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claiming that there are no signs that Russia is withdrawing, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery.
TRAFFIC

