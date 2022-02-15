ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Next-Gen Update Available Now

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, CD Projekt Red today announced the release date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 during its live stream on Twitch. This announcement is one that has been a long time coming for many fans who first bought the game all the way back...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
techworm.net

GTA 6 Might Launch Earlier Then You Think – Confirms Rockstar

After years and years of wait, Rockstar has finally confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto is in active development!. Yes, you read it right! Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, rumors, and speculations have finally come to an end as Rockstar quietly announced the development of GTA 6. In 2023,...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PS5 and PS5 System Software Updates Revealed For Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, players will be able to partake in a new beta for PS5 & PS4 System Software. While the PS4 system update is nothing particularly exciting or new, the PS5 system software update highlights some interesting features coming to the console within the next year, as well as testing out a feature for bugs and glitches that’ll become a prominent part of the future within the consoles lifecycle.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Next Gen#Google Stadia#Projekt Red#Dlc#Xbox Series S X
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo Switch has now outsold Wii

Nintendo Switch has now sold 103.54m units worldwide, meaning it has beaten the company's hugely-successful Wii (which finished on 101.6m). No other Nintendo home console comes close, though the DS handheld family shifted some 154m units over its long lifespan. And of course, the Switch is a hybrid console -...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Switch is Now Officially Nintendo’s Best-Selling Console of All Time

It’s official. Just a month shy of the 5th anniversary of its worldwide release back on March 3 of 2017, the Nintendo Switch has not only passed the 100 million mark in so far as units sold, but it has finally dethroned the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling home console. Having climbed the ranks over the years, easily surpassing the likes of the Wii U and N64, to then overtake the likes of the SNES and the original NES. Only the Nintendo DS’ roughly 154 million and [combined] Game Boy’s 118 million can beat the Switch’s, as of December 31 of last year, grand total of 103.54 million. A figure that is now spread across three separate models; the Switch’s latest iteration, its OLED Model, releasing in October of last year and so far having sold just shy of four million units alone.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Before The Metaverse: Sega's Forgotten, Never-Released VR Headset

From films like The Lawnmower Man to Virtuosity — and all the Johnny Mnemonics in between — pop culture really made it feel like we were just one breakthrough away from plugging into virtual reality back in the 1990s. The actual technology available, however, proved otherwise. But if...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
RPG
gamerevolution.com

Sifu Game Pass Release Date: Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Has any sort of Sifu Game Pass release date been confirmed, or a release on Xbox platforms? The cool new martial arts fighting game from Sloclap is out this week after coming to everyone’s attention a year ago at a Sony State of Play livestream, but at the moment it seems like it’s only planned for a release on PS5, PS4, and PC. Is there a Sifu Xbox Game Pass release planned for Xbox Series X and Xbox One, or is it a PlayStation exclusive on console?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Reveals Free Survival RPG

Thursday has arrived once again, which means that it's time for a free game from the Epic Games Store! This time around, users can snag Windbound, a survival game with a focus on sailing. The game normally retails for $19.99, but it's free to all users through February 17th at 11 a.m. For those unfamiliar with how these free games work, they must only be claimed by that date; once the user has done just that, Windbound will be a permanent part of their library on the Epic Games Store. Basically, it can be played at your leisure!
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Series X restock at Game: grab Microsoft's flagship console while stocks last

It's been a while since we've seen another Xbox Series X restock in the UK, but Game finally has supplies of the console once again. You can get Microsoft's flagship console with an Xbox branded snapback cap for £464.98 while stocks last, which means you're paying £14.99 more than the console on its own for the hat. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your area.)
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Horizon Forbidden West: All Differences Between PS4 and PS5 Versions

If you’re considering an upgrade, here are all the differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West. Our next Horizon experience is almost here and Guerrilla Games has been hard at work delivering a true next-gen title for PS5 owners. However, one of the most impressive...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Chernobylite gets free Xbox Series X|S upgrade in April

Chernobylite Chernobylite is getting a free Xbox Series X|S upgrade as well as a free content update in April, All In! Games and The Farm 51 have announced. Chernobylite’s free Xbox Series X|S upgrade will be available on April 21st. The Xbox Series X|S version of the game will include a range of visual enhancements, including raytracing, as well as two new graphic profiles: dynamic 4K (Dynamic)/30fps, and 1080p (Ultra Details)/60fps.
VIDEO GAMES
vgculturehq.com

Most Anticipated Nintendo Games

Some games are theoretical, meaning some are yet to be announced (though rumors heavily suggest they will be), and some have already been announced for 2022. With that being said, let’s look at the most anticipated games to come out for the Nintendo Switch. Bayonetta 3. Bayonetta 3 was...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Game Pass – Games of the Month for February 2022

February begins and Microsoft reveals a selection of games for its offer Xbox Game Pass. As usual the announcement of the games happens in two acts, we will update the content in due course. First part of the games for this month of February 2022:. February 3:. Contrast (cloud and...
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Top 3 Xbox Game Pass first person shooters to play in February 2022

My Xbox Game Pass membership solves a big problem for me: I love first person shooters but I lack the skills to mix it up with elite online opponents, and I’ve rage-quit many an FPS because of sudden and insurmountable difficulty spikes. That means Game Pass is ideal for me: I can play stacks of FPSes on my Xbox Series X without any financial risk, so I can quit the ones I don’t love and concentrate on the ones I do.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Next-gen release of GTA 5 coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S March 15

Rockstar has announced it will bring the next-gen version of GTA 5 and GTA Online to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 15. Originally slated to arrive in November 2021, in September of last year, the studio announced it had moved the next-gen release into March but a date was not provided until today.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

NOSTALGIC TRAIN is now available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Publisher Amata Games and developer Tatamibeya announced NOSTALGIC TRAIN is now available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. While NOSTALGIC TRAIN is now available for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (via the Microsoft Store), the first-person adventure game has been available for Windows PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

CrossfireX is Now Available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Smilegate brings its uber-popular multiplayer tactical shooter to consoles at last with CrossfireX. Available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, it features some new maps, changes to the Legendary Mercenaries system (along with new additions to the roster) and much more. Check out the release trailer below. Of course,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy