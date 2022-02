Luke Montgomery, a four-star offensive lineman/defensive lineman out of Findlay (Ohio) High School, will announce his college decision Thursday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Montgomery has narrowed down his finalists to Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. 247Sports' Crystal Ball projections lean towards the Buckeyes landing Montgomery's pledge. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

