US figure skaters struggle at women's Olympic short program

As the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva became instantly famous. She also helped Russia win a gold medal in the team figure skating event. Then it was revealed her December 2021 drug testing sample had found trimetazidine, a banned substance according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The same sample also found L-carnitine and hypoxen, two non-prohibited substances. L-carnitine is acknowledged as a natural health product, but none of the substances are approved drugs under Health Canada. The circus of Valieva’s suspension, hearing and decision to let her compete clouded the Olympics....

SPORTS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO