Ocean County Man Who Fled Fatal Car Accident Pleads Guilty

By Alyssa Riccardi
 1 day ago
Kevin Noonan (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

WHITING – A Manchester man has pled guilty to fleeing the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and faces possibly six years in state prison, officials said.

Kevin Noonan, 62, of Manchester, pled guilty to Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death as well as the motor vehicle offense of Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Injury or Death, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

On April 13, 2021, he struck Jack Gotfried, 69, in front of his home on Yorktowne Parkway in Whiting.

According to police, Noonan was at Gotfried’s home to pick up furniture that Gotfried was giving away. After loading the furniture into his vehicle, Noonan backed his vehicle up at a high rate of speed and hit Gotfried, pinning him between the rear of the vehicle and a truck parked in front of the residence. Noonan then fled the scene, leaving Gotfried injured in the roadway.

Later that day, Noonan was found walking in the area of Western Boulevard in Lacey Township and was apprehended by a detective from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Noonan was processed at Manchester Township Police Headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail where he has been lodged since his arrest.

At the time of his sentencing on April 1, the State will be seeking a term of six years New Jersey State Prison.

Billhimer commended the efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni who is handling the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Patrol Division, Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their cooperative assistance in connection with this investigation leading to Noonan’s apprehension, guilty pleas and soon his state prison sentence.

