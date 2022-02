Boy is the sweepstakes for Oregon Governor heating up. Well, at least on the conservative side of the aisle. After all, the two democrats are the same two we’ve known for months: Former House Speaker Tina Kotek and State Treasurer Tobias Read. These two will promise to do more of the same as Kate Brown…the same stuff that has driven Oregon into the metaphorical ditch with high taxes, illegal alien crimes, and homeless everywhere…not to mention, the fact that Oregon seems doomed to be the last state in America to drop its mask mandates.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO