ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will host this year's Oscars

By Elizabeth Blair
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIgdz_0eF4DUM400
From left, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer will be hosting the Oscars this year. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM; Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project

Three funny women are about to host the biggest Hollywood lovefest. The 94th Oscars will be hosted by actors Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer. This will be a first for all three performers and the first time that three women have emceed the Academy Awards. The ceremony broadcasts live on ABC on March 27.

"Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars... Now, multiply that by three," says Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment in a statement.

Sykes and Schumer are veteran standup comedians who've gone on to branch out into every aspect of screen-making. Sykes is a creator, executive producer, writer and star of the comedy series The Upshaws and can be seen in the upcoming series History of the World; Part II. Schumer wrote and starred in the movie Trainwreck and is a writer, director, executive producer and star of the upcoming comedy series Life and Beth. Girls Trip star Regina Hall has been nominated for numerous NAACP Image Awards including for her roles in Black Monday and The Hate U Give. Hall is an executive producer and will star in the upcoming Master.

"I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well," says Oscars' show producer Will Packer. "Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!"

Simmer down, Will. Oscar ratings have hit all-time lows in recent years.

Year after year, research shows that Hollywood productions lack diversity.

According to UCLA's most recent Hollywood Diversity Report, while women and people of color have made some gains, they remain "underrepresented on every industry employment front."

Maybe three powerhouse female comedians – including two of color - are exactly what the telecast needs to attract more viewers.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC26

3 women will reportedly host the Oscars

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will reportedly share hosting duties at the 94th Oscars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, each host will anchor a separate hour of the telecast. An official announcement will be made on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The Oscars will be held in front...
CELEBRITIES
foxwilmington.com

Fans Want Tiffany Haddish or The Rock to Host the Oscars

The nominees for this year’s Academy Awards were announced this morning, but it’s still anyone’s guess as to who will host the show. The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018 with Jimmy Kimmel. A recent online poll of fans has comedian Tiffany Haddish as the top choice, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tina Fey and Amy Pohler, Queen Latifa, and Paul Rudd following behind. The sixth most popular choice was “no host!” The awards show is on March 27, so time is running out.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The 2022 Oscars Hosts Are Finally Revealed

The 94th Academy Awards certainly won't be a trainwreck. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony, six sources told The New York Times. The producer of the Oscars telecast, Will Packer, originally want to bring on two hosts for each...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Oscars 2022: Hosts revealed for this year's awards show

The Oscars have their hosts for 2022 – Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are set to host this year's awards ceremony, Variety reports. Will Packer, who's produced movies like Girls Trip and Straight Outta Compton, has been put in charge of organizing the event and all three actors are known for their comedic work.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Will Packer
Person
Wanda Sykes
The Independent

Amy Schumer jokes she ‘better go watch some movies’ after being announced as Oscars host

Amy Schumer has joked that she “better go watch some movies” after being announced as one of the hosts of the 2022 Academy Awards.The comedian will emcee the 94thOscars ceremony with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The news was confirmed on ABC’s Good Morning America today (15 February)It’s been 35 years since three hosts have taken the stage for one ceremony, and the first time in history that an all-female group will do the honours together. Schumer joked: “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Trio of Hosts Revealed on 'Good Morning America'

The Oscars will be hosted by three comedians, with producer Will Packer choosing to go a different direction than the typical awards show format. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will share hosting duties of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Good Morning America revealed Tuesday morning. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in surprising power suit to host 2022 Oscar nominations

Tracee Ellis Ross put on a stylish display on Tuesday to announce the 2022 Oscar nominations – despite the early hour. The Black-ish star looked gorgeous in a royal blue checked power suit as she called in via live stream from her LA home. Tracee was joined by actor Leslie Jordan, and she couldn't help but joke that her ensemble was her "workout outfit" when she was complimented on her look by Leslie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 94th Oscars#The Academy Awards#Hulu Originals#Abc Entertainment#Oscar
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Frank Pesce, Character Actor in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Films, Dies at 75

Frank Pesce, a character actor whose credits included the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and such TV shows as Miami Vice, Who’s the Boss?, Jake and the Fatman and Karen Sisco, has died. He was 75. Pesce died Feb. 6 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from dementia, his girlfriend, Tammy Scher, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrenda Deiss, Breakout 'Red Rocket' Film Star, Dies at 60Bappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74 Born in New York on Dec. 8, 1946, Pesce worked as an actor for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

‘Fast & Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Mourns Death of Mother

Actor and musician Tyrese Gibson, known for the “Fast & Furious” films, revealed that his mother Priscilla lost her battle with Covid-19. In an emotional post, Gibson shared a video of some of their final moments together. He held her hand and reassured that for the rest of his life, everywhere he went, he would hold her hand the way she held his when he was a child. He added: “every journey this life takes me through from now on, you’re going to hold my hand, Mom, okay?”
MUSIC
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
VIDEO GAMES
StyleCaster

Simone Biles Is Engaged to Her NFL Boyfriend After 2 Years of Dating—See the Ring

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
NFL
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith To Reunite With Queen Latifah In ‘The Equalizer’

Girls Trip alums Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah will reunite in an upcoming episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. Smith will guest star as Jessie Cook, a savant-level thief with a photographic memory. Though she’s brilliant and the best at what she does, she’s also devious, unpredictable and amoral. Briefly recruited by the CIA for her skills, Jessie and McCall once worked a mission together back in the day, and though the two get along like oil and water, they’re a whole lot of fun to watch. The casting marks a reunion for Smith and The Equalizer‘s Queen Latifah, who both starred...
TV & VIDEOS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy