New World Minimart US, on Ferry Street in Newark. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lucky lottery ticket winning $618,434 was sold in Essex County.

The ticket from Monday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing was purchased from the New World Minimart US, on Ferry Street in Newark.

The winning numbers were: 11, 20, 28, 42, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

