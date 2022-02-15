ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greater Greenbrier COVID Task Force Summary, Feb 15 2022

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force met this morning via conference call and reports the following information. 1. MAVERICK LABS provides free drive-up, in-car COVID testing at the State Fair parking lot ticket booth, 9:30am – 3pm Monday-Friday, and Sundays 10am-4pm. If Greenbrier County Schools are delayed or closed, Maverick Labs will also be delayed or closed. GREENBRIER VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER. Covid numbers: 18 covid positive patients in house, one on a ventilator. The National Guard is on-site assisting with nonclinical duties as we continue to experience staffing challenges. Monoclonal Antibody Therapy: Monoclonal antibody (MAB) therapy is now extremely limited. The FDA has removed the authorization for use of Regeneron and Bamlanivimab/Etesevimab (Bam/Ete) due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant (now > 99% of cases nationally). Omicron is resistant to Regeneron and Bam/Ete and are no longer effective at treating the virus. Sotrovimab is an MAB that is still effective against Omicron, but the supply of the drug is extremely limited. We will be getting anywhere from none to only a handful of doses on a weekly basis. We are following directions from State and Federal agencies for the distribution of Sotrovimab based on patient risk factors. Distribution is being prioritized to patients at the highest level of risk for severe disease or death from COVID infection. Visitation: Visitors are permitted inside the facility on a limited basis — one visitor per patient at a time between the hours of 11am – 8pm. After hours and on weekends, enter through the emergency department. The gift shop is closed until further notice. Visitation info:
www.gvmc.com/patients-visitors < www.gvmc.com/patients-visitors ROBERT C BYRD CLINIC. HRSA sent us an initial order of free at-home test kits. We distributed them to the community and will continue to do so as we receive them. We continue our testing in the mobile clinic, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am until noon and 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. We are now doing vaccines anytime the clinic is open; patients just need to call for an appointment. We can also do vaccines at a patient’s routine appointment; they just need to let the nurse know. We encourage everyone to be vigilant (wearing masks, distancing, isolating if sick, etc.) since COVID is still prevalent in our area. We have seen 35% of all tests since January 1st come back positive; this is the highest positivity rate we’ve encountered during the pandemic. RAINELLE MEDICAL CENTER. Calling to make an appointment for COVID testing or a vaccine is the best option (304-438-6188). COVID testing is available every day by appointment. We have all Covid vaccines available. COVID test results continue to take 48-72 hours or sometimes longer to return due to high volumes. Our positivity rate is beginning to show a decline. We have a limited supply of the antiviral medications in our pharmacies at Rainelle and Maxwelton, and we will also fill these orders for non-patients. RMC is still requiring masks for entry into our facilities. COMMITTEE ON AGING. Our centers remain closed for activities and meals (Fairlea and Rupert), but we continue to offer in-home/delivery services. We are also continuing to provide all regular services. Masks are required at our facilities. MEETING SCHEDULE. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve adjusted our meeting schedule depending on the nature of the situation. We will be scaling back to meeting every mother week at this point. Our next meeting will be March 1 at 10am.

